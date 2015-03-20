Man charged in fatal hit-and-run of New York Army National Guardsman

COLONIE, N.Y. — A man accused of killing an Oneida County soldier in a hit-and-run earlier this month turned himself over to police Wednesday, was charged and expected to be arraigned.

Brian Tromans, 33, of Melrose, N.Y. went to Colonie police to surrender to authorities, his lawyer told The Albany Times-Union. He was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident without reporting, a felony, The Utica Observer-Dispatch said.

New York Army National Guard Master Sgt. Rudolph E. Seabron, 57, of Rome, died early Jan. 8 when he was hit by a car on Watervliet-Shaker Road under the I-87 overpass in Latham after leaving a bar.

Seabron was hit twice; he was killed by the first car that fled the scene.

A short time later a second car ran over Seabron while he was lying in the road, police said. That driver called for help. Car parts from the suspect vehicle were recovered at the scene. Authorities later tracked down the suspect car -- a 2016 Mazda sport utility vehicle -- in Melrose.

The vehicle suffered significant front end damage.

Police seized the vehicle for their investigation and interviewed the owner, but initially made no arrests.

Seaborn, a father of three, served in the state guard's 42nd Combat Aviation Brigade, which is headquartered at the New York State Armory in Latham. He was at the armory for a weekend drill

Seabron joined the New York Army National Guard in 1996 after serving in the Marine Corps. He served in Iraq in 2004, Afganistan in 2008 and Kuwait in 2012.

———

©2017 Syracuse Media Group, N.Y.

Visit Syracuse Media Group, N.Y. at www.syracuse.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.