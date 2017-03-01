Man charged in arson at US gov't buildings in Virgin Islands

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands — A man in the Virgin Islands has been charged with a series of arson attacks on government buildings in the Caribbean territory.

A federal judge on Wednesday found there's enough evidence to try Spencer Wayne Allen, a day after fires were set at a Navy and Marine Corps recruiting center, a federal courthouse and a Coast Guard office.

The recruiting center was destroyed but the other two buildings had only minor damage. No one was injured. Authorities say they don't know the motive for the fires.

The 25-year-old Allen is charged with maliciously damaging government buildings and faces up to 20 years in prison. A public defender assigned to represent him did not immediate return a call seeking comment.