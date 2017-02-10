Man charged in air base security case in Ohio pleads guilty

DAYTON, Ohio — An Ohio man accused of causing the evacuation of two buildings at an Ohio military base has pleaded guilty to federal charges including trespassing.

The Dayton Daily News reports Edward Novak also pleaded guilty Friday to operating a vehicle under the influence and disorderly conduct charges. A message left Friday at Novak's attorney's office wasn't immediately returned.

Authorities said the Beavercreek man entered a secure building at the base near Dayton on Nov. 24, 2015, after driving past security-gate sentries, hindering base operations for hours. A prosecutor said Novak's medical tests after he was detained detected methamphetamine.

The newspaper reports charges of assault, making false alarms, inducing panic, failure to comply with a lawful order, and fleeing and eluding a police officer were dropped.

No sentencing date was set.