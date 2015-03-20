Man AWOL from Navy arrested in Illinois for speeding and eluding police

GRUNDY COUNTY — An Illinois man who went AWOL from the U.S. Navy was arrested last Tuesday morning shortly after 10:30 following a high-speed chase.

Anthony Meadors, 18, was clocked at 75 mph in a 55 mph zone while driving on Route 47, according to Grundy County Sheriff Kevin Callahan.

An officer spotted Meadors and pursued him, but Meadors did not stop and proceeded eastbound on Route 113, police said.

Meadors then attempted to turn onto Gorman Road, police said, butmissed the turn and drove out into a field. Meadors was then taken into custody without any incident, according to Callahan.

There was also a 19-year-old female passenger in the car, according to police.

Meadors had a valid warrant out for his arrest for allegedly being absent without leave from the U.S. Navy. He was still in custody as of Monday morning, according to Callahan.

