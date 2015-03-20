Man arrested near White House had at least nine firearms in vehicle, police said

A Florida man stopped for urinating near the White House on Sunday was arrested after authorities said they found at least nine firearms in the trunk of his car, according to a D.C. police report.

The man had been driving a silver 2009 Nissan with Tennessee license plates, the report said. The plates had a Fraternal Order of Police insignia on them; it could not immediately be determined if the suspect has a connection to law enforcement.

D.C. police on Monday identified the man as Timothy Joseph Bates, 37, of Jacksonville, Fla. Police said he faces charges that include illegal possession of firearms, illegal transportation of firearms and other gun offenses.

Police said the incident occurred about 7:15 a.m. at 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW, near the Renwick Gallery, on the west side of the White House. The police report said a uniformed Secret Service officer stopped a man he saw urinating.

When approached, Bates told the officer that he "came to the White House in order to speak with Adm. Mike Rogers and Gen. Jim Mattis for advice on missing paychecks and how to get the dog chip out of my head," the police report said.

Navy Adm. Michael Rogers is director of the National Security Agency; Mattis is the secretary of defense.

The police report said Bates consented to a search of his vehicle, saying, "I don't care." The report said officers found three gun cases in the trunk.

Items seized include a Glock handgun, a Rossi .357, a .40 caliber Smith & Wesson, a Bushmaster M4 assault style weapon, a Tec-9 with a silencer, an XD-S .45 caliber handgun, a Norinco AK-47, numerous rounds of ammunition, a folding knife, a blackjack and brass knuckles, the police report said.

Secret Service would only say that the person arrested was in possession of several firearms. In a statement, the Secret Service said the suspect approached an agent. The statement did not mention a vehicle.

D.C. police said Bates was taken to a hospital for observation and later booked on criminal charges.