Man arrested by FBI counterterrorism team facing gun charges
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 8, 2017
DETROIT — A southeastern Michigan man arrested by the FBI's counterterrorism team has been arraigned on gun charges.
The Detroit News reports that 28-year-old Yousef Mohammad Ramadan appeared Friday in federal court in Detroit where a magistrate entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf.
Ramadan was indicted by a grand jury Thursday on two counts of knowingly possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number.
He is being held without bond and has not been charged with a terror-related crime.
Ramadan was arrested two weeks ago. A federal complaint says several weapons including two semi-automatic handguns were found in a self-storage unit in Ann Arbor. The serial numbers on the handguns could not be read.
