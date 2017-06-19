Man arrested after alleged sex assault at Schofield Barracks

Police arrested a 26-year-old man after he allegedly sexually assaulted a 24-year-old woman at Schofield Barracks.

Police said the assault occurred shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday. Police said the victim reported the suspect, who is known to her, allegedly struck her with an unspecified “dangerous instrument” before he sexually assaulted her.

The assault was reported to military police and Honolulu police.

Police arrested the 26-year-old man on Davis Street on suspicion of first-degree sexual assault, second-degree assault, kidnapping and abuse of a family or household member.

