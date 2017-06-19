Man arrested after alleged sex assault at Schofield Barracks
By THE HONOLULU STAR-ADVERTISER (TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE) Published: June 19, 2017
Police arrested a 26-year-old man after he allegedly sexually assaulted a 24-year-old woman at Schofield Barracks.
Police said the assault occurred shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday. Police said the victim reported the suspect, who is known to her, allegedly struck her with an unspecified “dangerous instrument” before he sexually assaulted her.
The assault was reported to military police and Honolulu police.
Police arrested the 26-year-old man on Davis Street on suspicion of first-degree sexual assault, second-degree assault, kidnapping and abuse of a family or household member.
———
©2017 The Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Visit The Honolulu Star-Advertiser at www.staradvertiser.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Air Force again considering grounding some A-10s, congresswoman says
1 person shot, wounded at Fort Carson in Colorado
War-movie adviser looks to troops, vets to fund his directorial debut
Helmut Kohl, chancellor who reunited Germany, dies at 87
Sessions vigorously denies improper Russia contacts
Accused NSA leaker may be treated harshly as an example, experts say