Man arrested after abducted woman escapes from trunk

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A man recently freed from prison in Alabama is accused of abducting a woman whose dramatic escape from her car trunk was captured on video.

Birmingham police announced Wednesday night that 28-year-old Manuel Ali Towns has been charged with kidnapping and robbery in the abduction of 25-year-old Brittany Diggs earlier this month. Towns was detained Tuesday.

Authorities say Towns abducted Diggs and made her drive around before putting her in the car trunk. She escaped by opening an interior trunk latch. Surveillance cameras at a gas station convenience store captured images of her tumbling from the trunk.

Al.com reports that records show Towns was freed from prison in January after serving more than five years for marijuana possession. His record includes robbery arrests dating back more than a decade.