Man admits lying about military record to get deck, gifts

In this Monday, March 20, 2017 photo, Robert J. Guidi sits during a hearing where he pleaded guilty to theft by deception and violating New Jersey's Stolen Valor Act, at the Morris County Courthouse in Morristown, N.J. The Mine Hill, N.J., man, who served in a clerical position as a U.S. Army private during the Vietnam War, exaggerated his military record to get gifts including a nearly $32,000 deck.

MORRISTOWN, N.J. — A New Jersey man has admitted lying about his military record to get gifts, including a nearly $32,000 deck.

Robert Guidi of Mine Hill on Monday pleaded guilty to theft by deception and violating the state's Stolen Valor Act. The 67-year-old admitted he deceived the Wounded Warriors in Action Foundation and the Morris County Veterans Service Office.

Guidi served in a clerical position as an Army private during the Vietnam War. But he falsely claimed that he was wounded and had been a prisoner of war.

The Daily Record of Parsippany (http://dailyre.co/2mKIQ94 ) reports prosecutors will recommend Guidi be sentenced to three years in prison and make restitution when he's sentenced in May. His lawyer wants Guidi placed on long-term probation.

<related>