STOLEN VALOR
Man admits lying about military record to get deck, gifts
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: March 21, 2017
MORRISTOWN, N.J. — A New Jersey man has admitted lying about his military record to get gifts, including a nearly $32,000 deck.
Robert Guidi of Mine Hill on Monday pleaded guilty to theft by deception and violating the state's Stolen Valor Act. The 67-year-old admitted he deceived the Wounded Warriors in Action Foundation and the Morris County Veterans Service Office.
Guidi served in a clerical position as an Army private during the Vietnam War. But he falsely claimed that he was wounded and had been a prisoner of war.
The Daily Record of Parsippany (http://dailyre.co/2mKIQ94 ) reports prosecutors will recommend Guidi be sentenced to three years in prison and make restitution when he's sentenced in May. His lawyer wants Guidi placed on long-term probation.
