Man accused of murdering Army veteran wife had alleged history of abuse

SAN DIEGO (Tribune News Service) — The Arizona man accused of killing his wife — an Army veteran who lived in San Diego — allegedly abused a woman from a previous marriage, according to court documents.

Dalen Larry Payne Ware has been charged with murdering Julia Jacobson, 37, who was last seen Sept. 2 in Ontario, Calif.

Days later, investigators found Jacobson’s abandoned SUV in North Park, not far from her home. Evidence found in the abandoned vehicle led police to suspect she’d been slain.

Detectives haven’t found her remains, but believe she was killed in San Bernardino County on Sept. 3. They were ultimately led to Ware, her ex-husband, and he was arrested at his Arizona home on Oct. 12.

Jacobson had filed for divorce last year. And while she cited “irreconcilable differences,” the documents revealed little about the couple’s relationship.

Court filings from a previous marriage were more detailed.

After divorcing in March 2013, Ware’s previous wife filed for a restraining order, writing in detail of the abuse she had allegedly suffered at the hands of her ex-husband.

She wrote that throughout their marriage, Ware had abused her mentally and physically — at times calling her names, choking her, spitting in her face, twisting her arm and pushing her head into the ground.

“He would tell me he isn’t stupid enough to leave a mark on me ‘cause he knows I… would call the police,” the woman wrote in documents filed in Riverside Superior Court.

In November 2013, she said, Ware became upset during a conversation while she sat in her car. Ware, who was outside the vehicle, pulled on her seatbelt, “trapping” her in her seat, and began yelling explicit things about her to her two sons.

She wrote that both of her boys began to cry.

“(He) is going to seriously hurt me if given the opportunity,” she said in one of the documents.

