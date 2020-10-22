Malmstrom Air Force Base airman accused of sexual relationship with underage girl

Kaveonne I.R. Dearmon is accused of engaging in sexual activity with a girl younger than 14 years old, who was pretending to be 19 years old on the dating app Tinder.

HELENA, Mont. (Tribune News Service) — A 22-year-old man from Carrollton, Texas, was arrested on suspicion of having a sexual relationship with an underage girl in the Helena area.

Kaveonne I.R. Dearmon, who is an airman stationed at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls, is charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent and felony sexual abuse of children.

Dearmon is accused of engaging in sexual activity with a girl younger than 14 years old, who was pretending to be 19 years old on the dating app Tinder. Court documents state that the girl looks very young and that no reasonable person would believe she was older than 18 years old. People under age 16 cannot legally consent to sexual activity in Montana.

On Sept. 5, Lewis and Clark County sheriff's deputies received a cross-report from the Child Abuse Hotline. The girl disclosed that she had engaged in sexual activity, including intercourse, with at least 10 different men who were over the age of 18.

The initial report through the Child Abuse Hotline stated that the girl created a Tinder account claiming she was 19 years old in order to arrange meetings with men for sexual intercourse. With her parents' permission, law enforcement searched the girl's laptop and cellphone. Cellphone records allegedly show that the girl exchanged electronic messages of a sexual nature with several individuals over different social media platforms.

An investigation led law enforcement to identify several males who had intercourse with the girl, including Dearmon. According to court documents, several sexual messages were found between Dearmon and the victim. This included several photos of the girl in various states of undress and a video that appeared to show the defendant having intercourse with the girl in a motel.

The victim and defendant allegedly discussed intercourse in graphic detail via messages. During her forensic interview, the girl reported having intercourse with the defendant multiple times, but couldn't give an exact number.

On Sept. 23, investigators attempted to interview Dearmon in Great Falls, but he declined to speak with them.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

