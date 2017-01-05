Maine woman pleads guilty to VA fraud

An Athens, Maine, woman pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiring to defraud the federal Department of Veterans Affairs.

Lisa-Marie Watson, 25, entered her plea in U.S. District Court in Bangor.

Officials said Watson and her father-in-law, David Watson, submitted documents to the VA that falsely claimed Lisa-Marie Watson suffered mental disabilities from her service in the Army. She also falsely described her mental conditions to doctors at the VA, the officials said.

David Watson pleaded guilty in November to conspiring to defraud the VA.

Both will be sentenced at a later date. They face up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

———

©2017 the Portland Press Herald (Portland, Maine)

Visit the Portland Press Herald (Portland, Maine) at www.pressherald.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.