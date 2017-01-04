Maine Sen. Angus King to receive Navy's highest civilian honor
By THE PORTLAND PRESS HERALD (TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE) Published: January 4, 2017
Maine Sen. Angus King will receive the Navy’s highest civilian honor during a ceremony Thursday in the nation’s capital.
The Navy’s Distinguished Public Service Award will be presented to King by Rear Admiral Craig Faller, the Navy’s Chief of Legislative Affairs, on behalf of Navy Secretary Ray Mabus.
The award, which was established in 1951, is the highest public service honor given by the Navy to a person not employed by the Navy.
The medal is awarded to civilians who have demonstrated outstanding service of substantial and long-term benefit to the Navy, U.S. Marine Corps and the Department of the Navy.
King’s staff said the award will presented at 1 p.m. in Room 133 of the Hart Senate Office Building.
King serves on several legislative committees that include the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence and the U.S. Senate Committee on Armed Services.
King also serves on several subcommittees affiliated with the armed services committee including personnel, sea power, and strategic forces.
King, 72, lives in Brunswick and was sworn in as Maine’s first independent U.S. senator in January 2013, according to his website.
He also served two terms as governor of Maine.
———
©2017 the Portland Press Herald (Portland, Maine)
Visit the Portland Press Herald (Portland, Maine) at www.pressherald.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Satellite images highlight potential problems with Russia's lone aircraft carrier
If NDAA bill passes, troops would see biggest pay increase in years
Guantanamo doctor: ‘Sodomized’ 9/11 captive was treated for hemorrhoids
US returns largest tract of Okinawa land to Japan in 44 years
China reportedly responds to Trump’s Taiwan call by flying nuclear-capable bomber
Trump inaugural parade to spotlight military and police units