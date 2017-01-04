Maine Sen. Angus King to receive Navy's highest civilian honor

Maine Sen. Angus King will receive the Navy’s highest civilian honor during a ceremony Thursday in the nation’s capital.

The Navy’s Distinguished Public Service Award will be presented to King by Rear Admiral Craig Faller, the Navy’s Chief of Legislative Affairs, on behalf of Navy Secretary Ray Mabus.

The award, which was established in 1951, is the highest public service honor given by the Navy to a person not employed by the Navy.

The medal is awarded to civilians who have demonstrated outstanding service of substantial and long-term benefit to the Navy, U.S. Marine Corps and the Department of the Navy.

King’s staff said the award will presented at 1 p.m. in Room 133 of the Hart Senate Office Building.

King serves on several legislative committees that include the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence and the U.S. Senate Committee on Armed Services.

King also serves on several subcommittees affiliated with the armed services committee including personnel, sea power, and strategic forces.

King, 72, lives in Brunswick and was sworn in as Maine’s first independent U.S. senator in January 2013, according to his website.

He also served two terms as governor of Maine.

