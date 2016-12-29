Maine artist says his painting of Navy hero is AWOL

LOVELL, Maine — A Maine artist who created a portrait of the late Adm. Arleigh Burke says the painting is AWOL.

Roger Williams of Lovell, Maine wants to know that happened to the painting he donated 25 years ago when a guided-missile destroyer bearing the Navy hero's name was commissioned.

Williams tells WCSH-TV that he presented the painting to the captain at the ceremony in Norfolk, Virginia, in 1991. Afterward the painting was hung in the officers' wardroom. But Williams noticed it was missing at a 25th anniversary event aboard the ship this summer.

A spokeswoman says Sen. Susan Collins contacted the Navy and has been told a formal investigation will be conducted to find the painting. Williams says he wants the painting to be reconditioned and returned to the warship.