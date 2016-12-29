Quantcast

Maine artist says his painting of Navy hero is AWOL

By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: December 29, 2016

LOVELL, Maine — A Maine artist who created a portrait of the late Adm. Arleigh Burke says the painting is AWOL.

Roger Williams of Lovell, Maine wants to know that happened to the painting he donated 25 years ago when a guided-missile destroyer bearing the Navy hero's name was commissioned.

Williams tells WCSH-TV that he presented the painting to the captain at the ceremony in Norfolk, Virginia, in 1991. Afterward the painting was hung in the officers' wardroom. But Williams noticed it was missing at a 25th anniversary event aboard the ship this summer.

A spokeswoman says Sen. Susan Collins contacted the Navy and has been told a formal investigation will be conducted to find the painting. Williams says he wants the painting to be reconditioned and returned to the warship.

Rodger Williams' missing painting of the late Adm. Arleigh Burke is shown in this news report from Maine's WSCH-TV.
Screenshot via WSCH-TV

related articles

article continues below 

0

comments Join the conversation and share your voice!  

from around the web

more top news