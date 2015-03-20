Lt. Gov. McMaster predicts smooth handover from Gov. Haley

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As he prepares to take over South Carolina's top job, Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster said Friday there is "much work to be done" on the state's crumbling roads, struggling schools and challenged water supplies, but he shied away from offering any concrete solutions.

"We will make progress, great progress," McMaster predicted in his first public comments since Gov. Nikki Haley was tapped last week to become President-elect Donald Trump's U.N. ambassador. She must be confirmed to the post by the U.S. Senate.

McMaster will assume the governor's role upon Haley's formal resignation. He would serve out the remaining two years of Haley's current term in office.

The lieutenant governor said he and Gov. Haley have staff members meeting in order to plan for the change.

"When she becomes Ambassador Haley, we will have a very smooth transition," he said. He declined to answer queries about whom he would like to see serve as his lieutenant governor, and avoided answering a question about whether he'd support an increase in the gas tax to help rebuild the state's roads.

"I think everyone recognizes that our infrastructure, in terms of roads, bridges, highways, are critical to our future, as well as our schools, education, clean water and strong people," McMaster said. "We have much work to be done."

He spoke after standing in for Haley at the governor's annual session with top U.S. military commanders in the state sponsored by her Military Base Task Force. The group was founded to help stave off Pentagon base-closure moves to shed unneeded infrastructure as the size of the uniformed military forces was slashed in the post-Cold War era.

Most of the seven military commanders who spoke asked McMaster for help in getting Congress to reject new Pentagon budget cuts, known by the term "sequestration." Many South Carolina Republican members of Congress have backed the automatic, across-the-board cuts as a means of controlling government spending.

Several of the military commanders also said their service members are looking for improvements in local schools attended by their children.

Although not outright critical of local schools, several officers pointed out that their service families rely on local education because they can't afford private schools. The state's Supreme Court has ruled that South Carolina has denied educational opportunities to poor rural schools and has ordered lawmakers to fix the system.

Fort Jackson commander Maj. Gen. Pete Johnson noted that two-thirds of his military families don't live on his installation, and all service members' middle and high school age children attend local schools.

"Education remains one of the most important factors" for military families as they ponder their constant moves about the country, he said. Military children must transfer six to a dozen times during their early school years, the two-star general said.

Shaw Air Force Base commander Col. Daniel Lasica pointed out that many of his installation's families have chosen to live an hour away in Columbia instead of near the installation so they could have more school choices. Private schools are too expensive for many military families, he said.

They officers represented the Army, Marine Corps, Air Force, Navy and Coast Guard and the South Carolina National Guard.