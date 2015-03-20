Love triangle cited in Fort Carson soldier's slaying of fellow soldier in Colorado Springs

Spc. Shakir D. Cook-Troynel was shot and killed by Pfc. Isaiah Towns early Saturday after Towns found his wife in their bedroom with Cook-Troynel, according to Colorado Springs police.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (Tribune News Service) — One Fort Carson soldier shot and killed another early Saturday in southeast Colorado Springs after finding his wife in their bedroom with the other man, police said.

Army Spc. Shakir D. Cook-Troynel, 23, was slain about 2 a.m. at the Stratus Apartment Homes at South Murray Boulevard and Airport Road.

Arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder was Pfc. Isaiah Towns, 20, who remained in El Paso County jail Tuesday on $100,000 bond.

An affidavit says Towns gave police this account:

Armed with a pistol, he entered the apartment he shared with his wife, Ashley Charmain Mary Pace, 27, “and heard moans coming from the master bedroom.” Towns entered and found Pace mostly naked and Cook-Troynel in the closet with the door open. Towns said he intended to intimidate Cook-Troynel to “get answers,” but his adrenaline was high and Pace was yelling at him and trying to push him out of the room.

Towns fired his pistol, shooting Cook-Troynel in the upper torso.

Pace, who has a child with Cook-Troynel from a prior relationship, had told Towns on Friday that she wanted a divorce.

Pace told police she did push Towns but wasn’t struggling with him when he shot Cook-Troynel.

Pace and Towns got married Oct. 5, county records show.

Cook-Troynel, of Homestead, Fla., had been in the Army since May 5, 2015. He came to Fort Carson in February and was assigned to the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division. He was deployed to Afghanistan from May to July.

Cook-Troynel received several commendations during his 3½ years of service, including the Army achievement medal.

“Spc. Shakir D. Cook-Troynel served honorably as an indirect fire infantryman in the 2nd Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, over the past nine months. He was only with our unit for a short time, but while here he demonstrated excellent performance,” said Lt. Col. Ryan D. Barnett, the battalion commander, in a statement. “He was instrumental in the success of the unit, and he made a lasting impact on our formation and everyone whose life he touched. Our most sincere condolences go out to the Cook-Troynel family.”

Towns, of Batesville, Miss., also was assigned to the combat team as a signal support systems specialist, records show. He has served in the Army for 17 months.

Towns doesn’t have a previous criminal history in Colorado, court records show.

Cook-Troynel’s death is the city’s 31st homicide this year, compared with 27 at this time last year, police said.

