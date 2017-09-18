Louisiana center gets grant to study military nutrition
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: September 18, 2017
BATON ROUGE, La. — A Louisiana research center will receive $6.7 million to study ways to improve the health of men and women in the United States military.
LSU's Pennington Biomedical Research Center announced Monday it has been awarded the grant from the U.S. Department of Defense to provide research and information on nutrition and metabolism.
The money comes from a project aimed at ensuring the health and fitness of the military under stressful situations that soldiers encounter in battle.
Pennington says the project seeks to reduce the adverse effects of stress on health and performance and could allow for better prediction of dietary requirements when members of the military are sent on missions around the world.
The LSU research center has worked with the Department of Defense for 29 years, providing nutrition information.
