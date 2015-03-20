Loneliness among seniors is exacerbated by the pandemic

Stars and Stripes is making stories on the coronavirus pandemic available free of charge. See other free reports here. Sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter here. Please support our journalism with a subscription.

MARYSVILLE, Calif. (Tribune News Service) — Christine Schellenger, 92, lives at Courtyard Assisted Living in Yuba City. The highlight of her week is when her daughter visits her.

The visit, like everything else during this pandemic, has had to be changed from the way it used to be. Schellenger goes outside to the patio connected to her room that looks out on a lawn that her daughter stands on.

"It's always good to see her," Schellenger said.

Schellenger is like many seniors in the region who have been disconnected from loved ones because of the pandemic. Local caregivers said even in normal circumstances many seniors deal with the feeling of loneliness or isolation. COVID-19 has made that even worse.

Carol Pickard is the executive director of the Courtyards as well as The Gardens Alzheimer's Care in Yuba City. She said according to a University of California, San Francisco study, 40 percent of seniors regularly experience loneliness.

"Loneliness is associated with depression, poor health status, decreased mobility and cognitive decline," Pickard said in an email.

Schellenger said she misses being able to gather together in the facility's dining room so instead walks the grounds and visits people individually. She plays bingo, mind memory games, ring toss. Schellenger and another resident often play Rummikub together.

"It's been different and it's been lonely to some degree," Schellenger said. "... Otherwise I'm getting along."

Fred Kawashima is a 94-year-old World War II veteran who lives at the Courtyards as well. He said it's nice to see some of the other faces at the facility but he also misses when everyone was able to come together for meals in the dining room.

"It's somewhat lonely ... but this is better than being by myself," Kawashima said.

The director of community well-being at Adventist Health/Rideout, Ashten Phillips said seniors are unable to connect with their peers at knitting groups or church, which deepens their sense of isolation. The pandemic has also caused seniors to be separated from family who may not be visiting because of the virus.

"The pandemic has maybe brought a deeper level of loneliness to this population," Phillips said.

While the rest of the population is able to use technology to bridge the physical distance between loved ones, seniors may have trouble accessing technology because of funds and knowledge about how to use it, Phillips said.

She said when her grandparents got smartphones they were able to go to a class to learn how to use their devices. Those kinds of classes aren't happening right now.

Pickard said there are many reasons why seniors end up isolated from others, including an inability to drive, health issues, depression, loss of a spouse, family living elsewhere, or friends who have passed away.

"This list goes on and on," Pickard said.

She said her living facilities are not allowing any indoor visits because of the pandemic — unless someone is in hospice care.

"So the loneliness is magnified," Pickard said. "If a senior is in assisted living, for example, they at least have other seniors to talk with and the staff is there to love them. A senior living at home alone does not have that."

Ana Action is the executive director of FREED — a center for independent living that helps seniors and disabled individuals.

Action said during the pandemic FREED has had double the number of people calling for services as it received this time last year. Some people who called and ended up not getting services stayed on the phone with a FREED staff member because they just wanted someone to talk to, according to Action.

The greatest needs among seniors FREED deals with are access to food and transportation. During the pandemic, a senior may be missing their usual support system, such as a friend who would give them a ride, Action said.

To help combat what Action called the "digital divide," FREED has given out Chrome Books to people in Nevada, Yuba and Sutter counties. Along with seniors, people who are disabled deal with some of the same issues that have been exacerbated because of the pandemic.

"It is very similar," Action said.

Action encouraged anyone in Yuba-Sutter dealing with a disability or aging issues to reach out to FREED — call 742-4474.

Community Well-Being is a new division at Rideout and Phillips has been thinking about ways to help improve the situation for seniors in the community. Her goal is to create a "master coalition" of multiple organizations working on different issues to come together to help tackle different issues in the community including senior loneliness.

"Oftentimes individuals who are of a senior age lack purpose," Phillips said.

The goal is to find ways to give seniors a purpose and an avenue for them to direct their energy. One idea Phillips had was to set up a mentorship program with seniors and school aged children. Putting people from different generations together can create a connection and help both learn something from the other.

"It's kind of like a mentorship program," Phillips said.

Another idea is working with faith-based organizations to have volunteers call seniors periodically to have a conversation. Phillips said seniors are tired of getting texts from relatives.

"I think the human connection even if it's virtual is vital," Phillips said.

Pickard added that becoming a pen pal with a senior is a great way right now to create a connection with someone.

"Getting letters these days is rare and so special," Pickard said. "A handwritten note brightens everyone's day."

She also suggested Christmas caroling outside a senior's home while taking the proper precautions like wearing a mask while singing and going in small groups with people from the same household.

Phillips said loneliness and isolation do not cause theoretical issues for seniors but that the evidence suggests they lead to depression and earlier death.

"It's a real thing," Phillips said.

