Lone Survivor Foundation wants to build retreat for wounded veterans in North Carolina

A Texas-based nonprofit that provides therapeutic retreats for wounded service members and their families wants to build a new retreat north of Fayetteville.

The Lone Survivor Foundation, founded in 2010 by former Navy SEAL Marcus Luttrell, will begin efforts in June toward building the retreat in Linden, N.C. The organization's mission is "to restore, empower and renew hope for wounded service members and their families through health, wellness and therapeutic support."

The foundation owns a retreat in Crystal Beach, Texas, and hosts retreats at a rented facility near Park City, Utah.

Deborah Foley, president and founder of the nonprofit Horses That Heal, said her organization is donating 7 to 8 acres for the Lone Survivor Foundation to build the retreat at Avalon Farms on East Reeves Bridge Road.

Since 2011, Foley's organization has provided equine-assisted psychotherapy on the 20-acre farm for local troops and veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress and other invisible wounds of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Foley said the Houston-based Lone Survivor Foundation toured other locations in the region before deciding to build on Avalon Farms. Co-locating will give the retreat access to Horses That Heal's facilities, including a horse park.

Equine therapy is offered through the Lone Survivor retreats, according to foundation spokeswoman Vanessa Forse. Participants also are involved in psycho-educational group sessions and individual counseling, neuro-feedback, combat-trauma specific yoga and "other cutting-edge modalities."

The retreats are designed for service members with post-traumatic stress, mild traumatic brain injury, chronic pain and who are victims of military sexual trauma, Forse said. The foundation offers the retreats for individual service members, couples, families and care partners.

"All of these services are provided at no cost to the service members or their families through the generous support of donors and sponsors, and through fundraising events around the country," she said.

Luttrell is best known for the 2007 best-selling book "Lone Survivor: The Eyewitness Account of Operation Redwing and the Lost Heroes of SEAL Team 10" and the 2013 movie "Lone Survivor" starring Mark Wahlberg.

Active-duty troops, veterans and immediate family members are eligible to attend the foundation's retreat.

The Linden retreat will be the first East Coast location for the fast-growing foundation. It would serve veterans from across the country, providing a serene location to heal with on-site staff, living quarters and recreational areas.

In 2015, the organization provided 16 retreats, serving 122 veterans and families members. Last year, the organization nearly doubled its numbers to 31 retreats and 297 participants.

Forse said the foundation has scheduled 43 retreats for this year, with almost 400 participants projected.

The Linden retreat, which will be close to large veteran populations outside Fort Bragg and Camp Lejeune, could help the foundation double the number of retreats it offers.

The foundation eventually hopes to build three or four retreats across the nation.

Foley said she was excited to see what the Lone Survivor Foundation would build in Linden.

She and her husband, a retired soldier, have worked with the foundation in the past, participating in retreats and offering after care to veterans near Fort Bragg.

"I'm still kind of in awe," Foley said. "We're really, really excited that we get to be the home of this."

Foley said the Lone Survivor retreat would not impact Horses That Heal's mission to provide equine-assisted therapy to local veterans and troops. Last year, the organization provided more than 600 sessions to troops.

"Our purpose is different from theirs," she said. "We will remain as is and we will grow."

The Lone Survivor Foundation will host a community awareness event later this year to help find local support and partners for the retreat. That event is slated for June 10.

"They are going to rally the community up," Foley said. "It's a community project."

