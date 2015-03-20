Log in, look out: Cyber chaos spreads with workweek's start
By YURI KAGEYAMA AND GILLIAN WONG | Associated Press | Published: May 15, 2017
TOKYO — Global cyber chaos is spreading Monday as companies boot up computers at work following the weekend's worldwide "ransomware" cyberattack.
The extortion scheme has created chaos in 150 countries and could wreak even greater havoc as more malicious variations appear. The initial attack, known as "WannaCry," paralyzed computers running Britain's hospital network, Germany's national railway and scores of other companies and government agencies around the world.
As a loose global network of cybersecurity experts fought the ransomware hackers, in China, state media said more than 29,000 institutions had been infected along with hundreds of thousands of devices.
The Japan Computer Emergency Response Team Coordination Center, a nonprofit providing support for computer attacks, said 2,000 computers at 600 locations in Japan were reported affected so far.
In this May 13, 2017 file photo, a screenshot of the warning screen from a purported ransomware attack, as captured by a computer user in Taiwan, is seen on laptop in Beijing. Global cyber chaos is spreading Monday, May 14, as companies boot up computers at work following the weekend's worldwide "ransomware" cyberattack. The extortion scheme has created chaos in 150 countries and could wreak even greater havoc as more malicious variations appear. The initial attack, known as "WannaCry," paralyzed computers running Britain's hospital network, Germany's national railway and scores of other companies and government agencies around the world.
MARK SCHIEFELBEIN/AP PHOTO, FILE
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
House OKs GOP health bill, a step toward Obamacare repeal
Trump orders the VA to create new office to weed out bad workers
Acting FBI director McCabe, Sen. Cornyn among four who will interview for FBI director job
US, S. Korean jets train amid heightened tensions on Korean Peninsula
Pentagon IDs Rangers killed in Afghanistan fighting ISIS; possible friendly fire investigated
Trump on Civil War: Why couldn't they have worked that out?