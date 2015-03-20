Lockheed's Hewson turned Trump from foe to friend on the F-35

WASHINGTON — Surrounded by a group of manufacturing titans, President Donald Trump ticked off his successes in bringing back American jobs and name-checked those in the audience who had helped him make it happen.

And then he got to Lockheed Martin.

Trump had weeks before battered the defense contractor over the price of the F-35 stealth fighter jet that’s made in Fort Worth. But after reaching an agreement on cost savings, the negotiator in chief now offered Lockheed chief executive Marillyn Hewson perhaps his ultimate compliment.

“She’s tough,” Trump said at the White House meeting late last month.

The company’s experience in taming Trump gives a revealing look not only at the White House. It offers a high-profile window into the modus operandi of Hewson, the low-profile, 30-year Lockheed employee who’s led the sprawling corporation since the start of 2013.

Though Lockheed isn’t the only company to survive a Trump tirade, its flattery campaign could be a model. The interaction also shows how the defense industry has gained what critics say is alarming prominence in a White House one called the “military-industrial complex personified.”

And the experience, in particular, highlights a career in which Hewson has relied upon flexibility in fast-changing, male-dominated field.

“She’s cool and calm,” said Rep. Kay Granger, a Fort Worth Republican who leads a powerful subcommittee on defense appropriations and whose district includes the F-35 plant. “No hysterics. No nail biting.”

Tangling with Trump

Lockheed’s tangle with Trump began on a Monday morning in mid-December.

The then-president-elect logged onto his Twitter account, @realDonald Trump, and sent out a pointed message to his 16 million followers: “The F-35 program and cost is out of control. Billions of dollars can and will be saved on military (and other) purchases after January 20th.”

The complaint itself wasn’t anything new.

Lockheed, based in Maryland, has long fended off criticism about costs and delays surrounding the state-of-the-art plane. The F-35, which sustains thousands of jobs in Fort Worth, has a nearly $400 billion price tag that ranks as the Pentagon’s most expensive weapons acquisition ever.

The manner of the critique, however, was something altogether different.

Markets have started to adjust to Trump’s unpredictable social media habits. But in those early weeks after Trump shocked the political world, the unprecedented presidential prodding wiped out nearly $2 billion of Lockheed’s market share in a single day.

The tiff resulted in Hewson traveling to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, though the meeting reportedly didn’t go well. And the president again torched the F-35 in early January, saying that “it’s way, way behind schedule and many, many billions of dollars over budget.”

“The president was making a point to her,” said Greg Dahlberg, a former Lockheed senior vice president who stays in touch with the company’s top brass.

Remarkable rise

The precarious spot marked a rare off-note in a successful run that’s seen Lockheed’s stock price triple in the four years since Hewson became chief executive. And the 63-year-old’s perch at the top of the corporation was itself a testament to her remarkable rise.

Hewson, who declined an interview request, was born in 1953 in a small Kansas town outside of Fort Riley.

Her father was an Army civilian, while her mother worked in the Women’s Army Corps. Her father died of a heart attack when she was 9 years old, causing Hewson and her siblings to handle “responsibilities beyond our years,” she wrote in 2013.

She recalled in that Politico essay about her mother’s resilience that she was given the essential job of grocery shopping. Hewson would be given a $5 bill, a $7 shopping list and her mother’s confident message: “I know you’ll make the right decisions.”

“Taking on those responsibilities made us stronger, wiser and more self-reliant,” she wrote.

Hewson ended up attending the University of Alabama, where she picked up a love of Crimson Tide football along with two degrees. She then worked for the Bureau of Labor Statistics for several years before starting as an industrial engineer at a Lockheed plant in Georgia.

“When I walked into Lockheed's Marietta facility in 1983, saw all those airplanes on the production line, I was hooked,” she told the Washington Post in 2012.

Over the next 30 years at Lockheed, she would hold around 20 management positions and move nearly 10 times, making stops in Fort Worth and San Antonio. She told CBS This Morning in 2013 that the lesson was simple: “Don’t hold yourself back.”

Then there was the ultimate opportunity.

Woman at the top

With Lockheed’s chief executive retiring in 2012, Hewson had been pegged for the No. 2 job. But the chosen No. 1, Chris Kubasik, was forced to resign for having a relationship with a subordinate. And suddenly, Hewson stood as a woman at the top an industry long run by men.

“It came as a total surprise to her,” said Loren Thompson, a Lexington Institute defense expert who has consulted for Lockheed and other major contractors.

The steadiness showed then and after is one characteristic that industry experts cite often when describing Hewson. Allies say she’s a workaholic who counts golf as a rare hobby. And she brings to the job a meticulousness that could come only from being an engineer, experts said.

“She understands the issues and digs into them to a degree ... that a generalist wouldn’t,” said David Deptula, a retired Air Force lieutenant general who serves as the dean of the Mitchell Institute of Aerospace Power Studies.

Hewson also pushes teamwork by hosting, for instance, regular three-day retreats for senior executives, Dahlberg said. She’s no stranger to politics, with her and her company donating thousands of dollars to Granger and other lawmakers. And she’s said to make fast friends.

“She often remarks about how she gets unsolicited advice from her 30 years worth of friends at Lockheed,” Dahlberg said with a laugh.

All those factors came into play as the White House drilled down on the F-35, threatening to find a replacement for the fighter jet.

Lockheed, echoing moves by rival Boeing, eventually produced $600 million in savings from the next lot of planes that are being sold to the Pentagon. The company had announced those cost reductions before Trump got involved, but the maneuver did the trick.

Hewson — who’s now met with Trump a half-dozen times — said recently that the president helped “accelerate negotiations.”

“Lockheed quickly recovered,” said Richard Aboulafia, a military aircraft analyst with the Teal Group. “They realized this isn’t a negotiation. This is an exercise in flattery.”

Some experts still questioned the long-term wisdom of companies playing Trump’s game. “Do you really want to be the bully’s best friend?” Aboulafia asked. Others expressed concern about the coziness that could result from Trump personally hashing out defense deals.

Bill Hartung, an expert who’s written a book about Lockheed, said the White House’s actions and staffing make it the “military-industrial complex personified.” That’s the famous phrase once used by President Dwight Eisenhower to warn against undue influence from contractors.

And some key voices remain skeptical about the F-35 as a whole. Arizona Sen. John McCain, who leads the Senate’s armed services panel, said the project is “going to be taught in colleges and universities as the cost overruns that are the most egregious.”

But in the end, there was one critic that mattered most. And Lockheed won him over.

“You know what?” Trump told Hewson at the White House meeting last month. “You’re going to do great and you’re going to make more planes. It’s going to work out the same, or better.”

