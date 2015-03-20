Lockheed Martin wins $93 million Navy contract for ship defense system

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Navy has awarded Lockheed Martin's plant in suburban Syracuse a contract to develop a new electronic warfare system for its MH-60 Seahawk helicopters to use in safeguarding ships against missile attacks.

The contract, with options, is worth up to $92.7 million for the delivery of electronic warfare pods that would be installed on up to 18 helicopters, the Navy said.

Lockheed's Advanced Off-Board Electronic Warfare Active Mission Payload system will equip the helicopters to detect incoming missile threats, and to take countermeasures to protect U.S. ships.

The system can work independently or with a ship's onboard electronic sensors to determine where a missile is headed, and to use radio frequency countermeasures to disrupt the missile and protect against a strike, according to Lockheed.

Work on the contract is due to begin in early 2019 at Lockheed's plant at Electronics Park in Salina. The Lockheed plant in Owego, near Binghamton, will be responsible for integrating the system onto the MH-60 helicopters built by Sikorsky.

Lockheed said the contract will help maintain the existing workforce of between 1,500 and 1,600 employees in Salina, but will not lead to any new hiring.

Lockheed Martin hosted a job fair last week at Destiny USA to recruit up to 100 new employees for the plant. Those openings are the result of attrition, retirements, and the local plant's success at obtaining new contracts. The Salina plant has openings for entry level and experienced professionals looking for jobs in engineering, finance and as assembly technicians.



