Lockheed Martin wins $1.6B Army contract, largest in Syracuse plant history

A Target Acquisition Soldier checks the Q53 Counterfire Radar at an observation point during a field training exercise on Fort Bragg, Oct. 27, 2016.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Army has awarded Lockheed Martin's plant in suburban Syracuse the single largest contract in its history, a deal worth up to $1.58 billion for radars that track incoming rocket, mortar and artillery fire.

The five-year contract is a big victory for Lockheed's campus at Electronics Park in Salina, N.Y. with the Army giving the green light for full-rate production of its workhorse Q-53 radar.

The company, which has 50 job openings in Salina that are not directly tied to the radar's production, said it did not anticipate any immediate hires resulting from the new contract.

Lockheed officials confirmed the Army contract today, but could not immediately provide details about the number of units that would be produced.

But Army officials informed U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., that full production would allow for the acquisition of 127 of the radar systems, including 50 to "satisfy evolving foreign military sales and/or U.S. requirements."

Until now, the truck-mounted mobile radar systems had been at a low rate of production. Lockheed celebrated the completion of its 100th unit in Salina this January.

Lockheed's solid-state radars can detect enemy fire from any direction, predict where an incoming round will strike and indicate where the round originated. The Army has used the radars in battle in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The new contract will allow the Army to begin placing specific orders for the radar systems in larger quantities over the next five years.

The Q-53 radars (also known as the Counter Fire Target Acquisition Radar System) are manufactured at four Lockheed plants, including Salina and Owego in New York state.

The radar's final assembly point is at the sprawling Lockheed campus at Electronics Park in Salina, a northern suburb of Syracuse, which employs about 1,600 people.

Lockheed won the development contract for the radar in 2007 during the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, and the Army began deploying the systems in 2010.

So far, the Salina plant has fulfilled more than $1.5 billion worth of orders for the radar systems. One of those previous contracts from 2012 was worth about $881 million.

Before the order for the Q-53 radars, the single largest radar contract for Lockheed in Salina was a $625 million project to develop a missile defense system for the Army known as MEADS, the Medium Extended Air Defense System.

The Salina plant had been targeted for closing in 2013 as the nine-year MEADS project neared completion, but Schumer intervened and helped convince Lockheed to keep the facility open.

Employees at the Lockheed campus primarily develop and produce radar, sonar and other electronic warfare technology for the U.S. military, as well as U.S.-approved international sales to more than 40 countries around the world.

