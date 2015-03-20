Lockheed Martin Syracuse wins 2 Navy contracts totaling $114 million

WASHINGTON (Tribune News Service) — Lockheed Martin's plant in suburban Syracuse has won two Navy contracts worth a combined $114 million to produce electronic warfare defenses for aircraft carriers, cruisers, destroyers and other Navy ships.

The first deal, valued at $98.4 million, exercised an option on a larger contract for full production of systems to upgrade missile defenses for Navy ships through the Surface Electronic Warfare Program, or SEWIP.

The Navy said Wednesday it will also exercise a second option worth $16.4 million for additional SEWIP systems.

The Lockheed Martin plant at Electronics Park in Salina has already delivered 26 of the systems to the Navy under previously awarded contracts for the Block 2 phase of SEWIP, said Joe Ottaviano, the company's director of electronic warfare.

Ottaviano said the systems will give the Navy the ability to respond to threats before an adversary detects the Navy's presence.

The Salina plant has more than 50 job openings as a result of the new contracts and other work, Lockheed officials said. The company is hiring software, hardware, systems, mechanical, manufacturing and test engineers, with positions ranging from entry level to those for experienced professionals.

Lockheed Martin employs about 1,600 people at its Electronics Park location, where the company designs and builds radar, sonar and other sensors used by the military.

