Lockdown lifted at Davis-Monthan AFB after unconfirmed reports of gunfire

TUCSON, Ariz. (Tribune News Service) — A lockdown at Davis–Monthan Air Force Base has been lifted, after unconfirmed reports of gunshot sounds earlier in the day, according to a message from the base's official Twitter profile.

"Base personal are free to resume all normal operations," the 10:36 a.m. message read. "We will continue with updates as available."

The base had been advising everyone in the area to seek shelter immediately.

Two schools on base had also been on lockdown. The schools' officials took to social media to let people know students are safe.

Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus and Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier said that their departments are in communication with the base, but neither has received requests for support.

"My department has not been requested for support and we have no people on the ground yet," Napier told the Star.

"We're still gathering information about that right now," Magnus said. "At this point we have not been requested by the base. We are in active communication with them."

"Right now they seem to be dealing with it," he added. "We are aware of it, and we're ready to assist as needed. Right now, we are in a little bit of a holding pattern right now until they advise further."

Napier emphasized that early information about such incidents can "prove to be inaccurate."

