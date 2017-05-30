Lockdown at Air Force base in Texas lifted
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: May 30, 2017
SAN ANTONIO — Military officials have lifted a nearly two-hour-long lockdown at a U.S. Air Force base in Texas.
Shortly after noon, personnel at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland were directed in some areas of the base to stay inside because of a "security incident" at a community center there.
Base spokesman Oscar Balladeras earlier confirmed that authorities were responding to a security concern but didn't elaborate. Details about what prompted the lockdown have not been released.
The lockdown appears to be the first to occur at the base since a shooting in April 2016 when a man killed his commanding officer before turning the gun on himself.
JBSA-Lackland undergoing security incident all personnel stay away from bldgs 5406, 5506, 5408, 5612, 5616, 5706 & 5725 until further notice— JointBaseSanAntonio (@JBSA_Official) May 30, 2017
There has been an incident at JBSA-Lackland— JointBaseSanAntonio (@JBSA_Official) May 30, 2017
Request everyone stay away from Arnold Hall area.
JBSA-Lackland is currently undergoing a security incident and directs all personnel to stay inside their current location. More info to come— JointBaseSanAntonio (@JBSA_Official) May 30, 2017
