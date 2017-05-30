Lockdown at Air Force base in Texas lifted

SAN ANTONIO — Military officials have lifted a nearly two-hour-long lockdown at a U.S. Air Force base in Texas.

Shortly after noon, personnel at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland were directed in some areas of the base to stay inside because of a "security incident" at a community center there.

Base spokesman Oscar Balladeras earlier confirmed that authorities were responding to a security concern but didn't elaborate. Details about what prompted the lockdown have not been released.

The lockdown appears to be the first to occur at the base since a shooting in April 2016 when a man killed his commanding officer before turning the gun on himself.

