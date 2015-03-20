Local sheriff's department hopes to speak with Fort Riley officials about soldier deaths

A soldier from the 1st Infantry Division raises his hand to ask a question of Sergeant Major of the Army Daniel A. Dailey on July 8, 2015 in the Barlow Theater at Fort Riley, Kansas.

There have been approximately six Fort Riley soldiers who have died in the last few months in the Geary County, Kan. area.

Geary County Sheriff Tony Wolf is currently trying to discuss the situation with Fort Riley officials to determine what is causing these deaths, and by what means it can be stopped.

Wolf said the idea came from the Geary County Attorney, Krista Blaisdell.

According to Wolf, she has been working with the Sheriff’s Department to set up a meeting between the department, Fort Riley’s Garrison Command, and staff that work with soldiers after they return from deployment.

“We’re trying to figure out if there’s a root cause, and it’s something we may never find out what it is because each (death) seems to be a little different as to why they did this,” he said.

All the soldier deaths the Geary County Sheriff’s Department have dealt with have been suicides, according to Wolf.

“Some of them are more apparent than others,” Wolf said.

In some cases, notes have been left indicating the death was a suicide.

And though notes are sometimes left behind, each being different, Wolf said there’s no similarity among them that leaves the Sheriff’s Department with an indication as to what is ultimately leading soldiers to commit suicide.

“There’s no glaring reason as to why they do this,” he said.

There was one suicide that was unsuccessful.

Wolf said he’d like to visit with the individual who attempted suicide and find out what the reasons behind that attempt were.

“Maybe the information we’d get from him could be something used in a future situation,” he said.

It’s uncertain whether health professionals have been obtaining such information, but Wolf hopes they would share any information, if they’re obtaining any reasons behind the recent suicides, with the Sheriff’s Department in order to give them insight.

“But maybe they’re just as clueless as we are,” he said. “There’s no segment of the population that has more resources offered to them than the military to prevent this.”

Wolf said he has a lot of unanswered questions, and whether the Sheriff’s Department will obtain answers to those questions remains to be seen.

“But I’d sure like to try,” he said.

