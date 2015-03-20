Living in no man’s land along the border

John Gonzalez, 5, jumps on a trampoline in his backyard in Brownsville, Texas. All the houses on his street back up to the border fence, with a small road driven frequently by Border Patrol.

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (Tribune News Service) — Most mornings, 19-year-old Greg Garcia passes through an opening in a rusting, 18-foot-high steel fence on his way to classes at Texas Southmost College in Brownsville, where he studies the air conditioning sciences.

On his way home, he drives south past the border fence. More often than not he is waved through by Border Patrol agents stationed at the opening who have come to recognize his truck. If there’s a new agent on the wall, he might get stopped and asked a few questions. It’s something he’s gotten used to over the last half-decade.

“I’ve had some family members say to us, ‘When we come over to the house, do we need to bring some legal documents to get back?’” he said. “People think we live in Mexico. Actual Mexico.”

Garcia and his family live in the U.S., but on the other side of a border fence built in the Rio Grande Valley over the past decade.

Building the border wall in Texas was not clean work. Unlike many parts of Arizona, New Mexico and California, where the border is an unseen straight line on the desert floor, the natural barrier of the Rio Grande made wall-building a frustrating experience for federal officials a decade ago.

Fencing couldn’t hug the madly winding shoreline or it would exacerbate flooding. And because nearly all the riverfront land in Texas is in private hands, the government had to negotiate rights of way or claim eminent domain through condemnation lawsuits.

So there are sections where the fence sits up to a mile from the border, on the U.S. side. An entire ecosystem sits behind the fence: wildlife refuges, birding trails, thousands of acres of farmland, cemeteries, soccer fields and homes where families such as the Garcias live.

As President Donald Trump follows through on his promise to expand the border wall, it’s likely that much more of Texas will be caught in no man’s land. The administration is pushing to build another 1,250 miles of barrier, which could nearly seal the entire border. Nearly all the unfortified land is in Texas, where about 1,100 miles lack a fence or wall.

The administration’s first phase will target areas near El Paso, as well as in Arizona and California. At least part of the new barrier will be 30-foot concrete walls, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

The primarily gravel roads that run along and through the existing fencing are mostly open to the public but heavily patrolled by border agents or state and local police. To visit the famed Montezuma Bald Cypress, for example, a 900-year-old tree that’s one of the few tourist attractions in the border town of Abram, visitors pass through an opening guarded by a Border Patrol SUV. On a recent afternoon, an agent questioned reporters driving on the road and escorted them to the tree. In other sections, property owners have been given codes to open massive gates to access their land.

The backyard of Juan Solis’ Brownsville home, lush with fruit trees and a thick carpet of St. Augustine grass, ends suddenly at the soaring steel poles of the border fence. The fence curves beyond eye level in either direction. From plastic chairs positioned under a papaya tree, Solis, 79, can peer through the gaps in the poles at the rich farmland on the other side. In his front yard, where a Texas A&M flag waves, honoring the alma mater of two of his grandchildren, Solis says he sees a steady stream of Border Patrol and Department of Public Safety vehicles doing laps.

The river is about a mile away.

Solis says he hardly sees his new backyard fence anymore as he tends to his garden and grass. “You get used to it,” he said with a sigh on a recent afternoon.

But still, the fence is a reminder of how much has changed in the neighborhood where he was born and raised. When he was a boy, neighborhood kids would escape the oppressive summer heat by running down to the Rio Grande and splashing in its cool waters.

Those days are long gone. Solis said it now requires a two-mile hike around the fence to get to the river. “And Border Patrol has told us not to go because many people are coming over with contraband and it’s dangerous,” he said. “Now no kids can go down there.”

Also gone are the days when he could walk into his neighbor’s fields, now on the other side of the fence, and pick up discarded cabbages for his pigs. “Things have gotten very severe,” he said.

Border Patrol agents say that in urban areas, the fence plays a vital role in driving immigrant and drug smugglers to the city’s edges, where agents have more time to catch them out in the brush.

Victor Manjarrez, retired Border Patrol chief and project director at the Center for Law and Human Behavior at the University of Texas at El Paso, has said more fencing is “absolutely needed” in certain locations, particularly in cities such as El Paso, Laredo and McAllen, where urban areas have expanded since fencing was installed a decade ago.

But the fence has been far from impenetrable. According to a recent Government Accountability Office report, the 654 miles of recently built fencing was breached more than 9,200 times — with ladders, air cannons and even cranes — between 2010 and 2015.

A few miles to the west of the Solis home, a curious sign announces a tourist attraction: “Through the fence, over the levee … No passport needed!”

The Sabal Palm Sanctuary is encircled by the border fence. A gap allows visitors to dart through an opening often shadowed by a Border Patrol SUV. For some visitors, it’s disconcerting. “Some will call and ask; they have to be reassured that they’re not crossing the border,” said one employee who didn’t want to be identified.

In addition to fencing and Border Patrol agents, the Rio Grande Valley has been home to a buildup of state troopers since a wave of mostly Central American children and families crossed into the region in 2014. Even as the Trump administration has pledged 5,000 more Border Patrol agents along the southern border, DPS is seeking another $1 billion to continue its surge of troopers in the valley. The sanctuary staffer said immigrant or smuggler crossings into the sanctuary are rare, most likely due to the presence of tourists and employees.

The sanctuary is home to one of the region’s last remaining groves of towering Sabal palms, which used to line the Rio Grande for hundreds of miles. The subtropical ecosystem of the sanctuary is also home to hundreds of bird species as well as ocelots and jaguarundis, small pumalike wild cats.

For some visitors, the sensation of being south of the wall is a strange one. Standing in a blind overlooking a grove of Sabal palms, Gloria Regis, a visitor from Michigan, says it’s peaceful but also “feels like no man’s land. I wouldn’t want to know I’m not considered in the U.S. on this side of the Rio Grande.”

Internal Border Patrol communications, obtained by University of Texas law school professor Denise Gilman after a lengthy Freedom of Information battle and shared with the Austin American-Statesman, reveal some of the political realities that drove construction of the $2.4 billion wall/fence authorized by the 2006 Secure Fence Act.

In a March 2007 email, a Border Patrol commander complained when he learned the wall would not be built in places where real estate costs were too high. “I advised that this would be operationally impacting,” Jeffrey Self wrote. “I was advised that funding and timelines are driving this deployment, not operational need, but they would do what they can.”

Self also complained when engineers said that because of flood plain issues, the fence would be built “a half mile to a mile north of the International Boundary.”

“I told them this was unacceptable,” he wrote. “They pushed back with timeline issues.”

The Trump administration might bump up against the same difficulties, possibly made even more acute because the fence has already been built in many of the Texas locations with fewest objections from property owners, or flooding or other terrain issues.

“As money got short, contractors asked for the easiest miles to build on,” said Gilman, director of UT’s immigration clinic. “So now (the second of round of construction) will be harder.”

As the fence continues west, it stops abruptly at the edge of the River Bend Resort and Golf Club, picking back up on the other side of the resort, which is home to a large number of winter Texans.

The resort’s owners have argued that the fence would slice through the golf course, leaving 15 holes, along with dozens of houses, to the south. Federal officials left it off the previous construction plans, and residents hope the Trump wall won’t fill in the gap.

“It’s a concern,” said Reggie Rennels, a retiree from Illinois who lives with his wife at the resort for half the year. “If it happens, it would destroy the community.

“The decision-makers need to come to River Bend and see the impact it would have on us.”

Fights over government access to private lands might prove to be among the stickiest for Trump officials, who have already indicated they are willing to go to court to take control of some riverfront land. The cost of such access, and resulting legal fights, are a major driver of the estimated $21 billion price tag for the new wall, according to the Homeland Security report.

Of the hundreds of condemnation cases that accompanied the previous round of construction, many dragged on for years. Eloisa Tamez, whose property was cut off from her house by the wall, fought for seven years, ultimately receiving a settlement check for $56,000.

Rennels, who volunteers for a Border Patrol citizens academy that acts as a kind of neighborhood watch at the golf resort, believes the money spent on the wall would be better used on motion sensors and night vision cameras. He said agents have told him that residents shouldn’t worry since there is so much surveillance at the resort. “But it’s no guarantee,” he noted.

Lucy Nelson, who moved to River Bend from the Midwest, said she doesn’t believe officials will wall off the resort.

“We are very safe here,” she said. “We do not need the wall.”

A stone’s throw from the international bridge connecting Reynosa, Tamaulipas, to the Texas city of Hidalgo, Andres Flores is building a unique set of bird feeders.

The Hidalgo Pumphouse was built in 1909 to pull water from the Rio Grande and turn the surrounding semidesert flatlands into productive farmland. The pump house shut down in 1983 and has been converted into a museum, with finely manicured grounds and walking trails. The pump house, run by the city of Hidalgo, is also part of the World Birding Center, which has nine locations in the Rio Grande Valley.

But birders often leave the pump house disappointed. The border fence runs along the center’s southern edge, and a massive, shuttered gate blocks access to a nature trail leading through flood plain woodlands to the Rio Grande.

“We would love to have that access, but we don’t,” said Flores, the director of the pump house. “I believe it’s very, very rich in terms of not just birds, but all the natural species you can find there.”

For years, the trail was known as a premier spot to find pygmy owls and tropical kingfishers, and according to one nature blog, it “is absolutely the best location in the entire Lower Rio Grande Valley to see Groove-billed Anis,” which the Audubon Society describes as an “ungainly” but sociable tropical cuckoo.

The trails trapped in no man’s land are slowly being overgrown, returning to their natural state, Flores said. And while technically the trails are not closed to the public — intrepid birders can hike several miles around the fence edges — Border Patrol agents say the area behind the fence has become a dangerous place. One agent posted near the gate on a recent afternoon warned reporters against trying to walk the trail, saying that smugglers could easily be lurking in the refuge.

So Flores decided to build the bird feeders in hopes of coaxing some of those prized birds out of the refuge. He is building the feeders using materials from the abandoned ladders Border Patrol agents often find leaning against the wall.

It’s an irony that’s not lost on Flores. “We are putting them to good use,” he said. “It’s just part of life around here.”

The Chimney Rock RV Resort in Mission enjoys a privileged location. It’s built right along the river’s edge, not set back like so many other retirement communities in the Rio Grande Valley. The river flows just a few feet from the shuffleboard court, and cozy cottages have prized views of the water.

Despite the proximity to Mexico and the occasional migrant who crosses through the park headed north, residents say they don’t feel fearful. “I’ve never had so much as a bicycle stolen,” said Ruth Anderson, a Nebraska resident who has wintered here for a decade. “I feel safer here than when I go to Omaha.”

A Border Patrol truck is stationed at the park nearly 24/7, Anderson said.

Yet Anderson said she would not be upset if a wall were built around the RV park. It would most likely be built on top of a levee that already serves as a sort of exterior wall. “There will still be a gate” at the entrance, she said. “We’ll roll with it. The wall wouldn’t change much.”

The system of levees in the Rio Grande Valley speaks to flooding issues that also complicate border fence construction in Texas. According to Scott Nicol, co-chairman of the Sierra Club’s Borderlands Team, the Department of Homeland Security had to abandon plans for a fence in the Upper Rio Grande Valley cities of Roma and Rio Grande City because it couldn’t find a design that wouldn’t exacerbate flooding of cities on both sides of the river.

Environmental activists have long argued that fences in the flood plain both prevent rainwater from draining into the river, thus flooding cities on the U.S. side, and push flooding river water into cities on the Mexican side, worsening flooding there.

But five years ago, the International Boundary and Water Commission, which regulates building within the Rio Grande flood plain, approved border walls in the Upper Rio Grande area, potentially opening up the region to construction. Yet as it was downstream, the border barrier would probably need to be built at a considerable distance from the river’s edge, creating more no man’s land.

Arnold Lopez has gone back and forth across the border fence so many times that he hardly sees it anymore.

As an executive with a local agricultural company, Lopez keeps a keen eye on fields of kale, cabbage and cilantro that sit south of the fence in the town of Penitas. Border Patrol agents know him and his truck by sight, and they wave him by as he crosses back and forth through openings in the fence. His company has fields on both sides of the wall, and though he occasionally has to drive a ways to reach the openings, “it’s hardly an inconvenience,” he said. “It’s not like it’s the Berlin Wall or anything.”

The company’s farmworkers likewise must traverse the wall to reach the fields, sometimes several times a day. The location means he has to ensure that they all have papers. “It would be silly not to,” he said.

“People think (farmworkers) are all illegal, but that’s not the case. In this general area, you have enough people in the valley willing to do this work.”

The fields bear evidence of the proximity to the Rio Grande. At the irrigation pumps set up along the river’s edge, it’s not uncommon to find discarded clothes or plastic bags. On a recent afternoon, a deflated raft was caught on carrizo stalk along the shoreline. A baby’s diaper sat inside an old concrete pipe. “You put two and two together,” said Lopez, a fourth-generation farmer who used to work on his grandparents’ farm across the river in Tamaulipas. “This brings those things to life.”

At Penitas, this section of the border fence comes to an end. It won’t pick up again until Eagle Pass, 255 miles away. In between lie many miles of privately held land, the cities of the Upper Rio Grande Valley, the huge expanse of Falcon Lake, the border metropolis of Laredo (which has a small section of older fencing near downtown), the sovereign lands of the Kickapoo Traditional Tribe of Texas, and the state’s largest casino.

Trump officials say construction of the wall will begin before the end of the year.

