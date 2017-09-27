LIVE | Shulkin to testify on veteran suicide prevention efforts

Secretary of Veterans Affairs Dr. David Shulkin, center, testifies at a House Committee on Veterans' Affairs hearing on Capitol Hill, March 7, 2017. Others testifying included Dr. Baligh Yehia, left, the Veterans Health Administration's deputy under secretary for health for community care, and VA Inspector General Michael J. Missal, right.

WASHINGTON — In light of a recent government report on suicides among military veterans, the Senate Committee on Veterans' Affairs is hosting a panel of experts to discuss what could be done to combat the increasing and worrisome trend. Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin is among the witnesses scheduled to testify.

<element>

<related>