LIVE | Shulkin to testify on veteran suicide prevention efforts
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: September 27, 2017
WASHINGTON — In light of a recent government report on suicides among military veterans, the Senate Committee on Veterans' Affairs is hosting a panel of experts to discuss what could be done to combat the increasing and worrisome trend. Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin is among the witnesses scheduled to testify.
