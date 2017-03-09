Live grenade was on display at Orange County business
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: March 9, 2017
SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. — An Orange County bomb squad carefully disposed of a live grenade that was being used as a decoration at a San Clemente business.
Sheriff's Lt. Kevin La Pyrne says deputies responded after someone reported the explosive Wednesday afternoon.
Deputies determined it was a military grenade — and it was live.
A bomb squad was called and rendered it safe, though it was unclear if it was detonated.
The Orange County Register reported it wasn't immediately known what kind of business had the grenade or who reported it.
No injuries were reported.
___
Information from: The Orange County Register
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Soldier who died in noncombat incident in Iraq identified
North Korea fires missile into sea in first test since Trump took office
Trump praises new health care bill as GOP tries to sell it
Britain tests allied ‘integration’ for new carrier likely to operate in volatile Mideast
DARPA sued as competition to build space robots heats up
White House: Trump likely to honor request for investigation of Navy SEAL's death