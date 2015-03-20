Live grenade discovered on Kauai

A live hand grenade was detonated in south Kauai by an Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team, Kaui Police said today.

The live M22 grenade was discovered by a man and brought to the Kalaheo fire station Saturday.

Police said the grenade was safely detonated with no injuries on Monday afternoon at a remote location in Kalaheo.

A man who was a resident discovered the grenade in his belongings and walked it into the fire station.

“He was an elderly man,” police spokeswoman Sarah Blane said. “He had it in his possessions, but couldn’t recall how he came upon it.”

Police said the grenade was an M22.

According to the website UXOINFO.com, M22 grenades are used for signaling and laying smoke that’s green, red, violet or yellow.

Kauai police remind the public that if an object such as a grenade is found, do not disturb it and call police immediately.

