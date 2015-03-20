Little brother gets surprised at Pa. school by siblings in the service

The surprise at Southern Lehigh's Joseph P. Liberati Intermediate School was a month in the making.

When it was over, it left Theresa Hallowell swelling with pride for her children -- and for the Coopersburg area community that embraced them.

Hallowell's 23-year-old stepson and stepdaughter, Jeniffer and Matthew, are Southern Lehigh grads who are in training in the Army National Guard -- she stationed in Fort Bragg, N.C., he in Fort Leonard Wood, Mo.

Twins, they are home for the holidays. But for their return, Theresa Hallowell started thinking it would be nice to treat their little brother to a shock at his fifth-grade classroom in Upper Saucon Township.

And a shock it was Wednesday, when his camouflage-clad brother and sister unexpectedly appeared at school, having driven straight from the airport to meet him.

At first, when Principal Mary Farris walked into class looking for him, 11-year-old Christopher Hallowell thought he was in trouble, his mother said. But then he saw Jeniffer, and jumped out of his seat and into her arms.

"Oh my gosh, he was so surprised," Theresa Hallowell said. "We got him good."

For the surprise, the Coopersburg and Upper Saucon fire departments turned out in welcome, bringing two ladder trucks from which they displayed a giant American flag. It was fitting, said Farris, since the twins were volunteers at the Coopersburg department.

An art teacher decorated the school's front door with red, white and blue, and teachers and students lined the halls afterward to applaud the family and give them high fives as they left.

The appearance wasn't just a chance to honor two graduates who have given to their country, Farris said. It also helped to underscore to students -- many of whom do not have family members on active duty in the military -- some of the sacrifices made by those who enlist, she said.

"It brought home the reality of that situation, that they have a little brother in fifth grade," Farris said. "It brings a sense of reality to the fact that there are people amongst us who are out there serving."

Theresa Hallowell said that since, she has heard from parents whose children came home talking about the happy reunion they witnessed. Her family, she said Saturday, is still "on cloud nine" days later.

"It was an amazing day," she said. "I don't use that word lightly. It was just an amazing day."

