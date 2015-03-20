Lessons of a Navy childhood valuable as a senior, too
By RYAN MARSHALL | The Frederick News-Post | Published: October 28, 2020
FREDERICK, Md. (Tribune News Service) — Jerry Miller's itinerant early life helped him learn a valuable lesson that he applied to his later life.
His naval officer father's career kept the family moving around when Miller was a child, and learning to fit in to new environments gave him skills he could use when he moved to
Specifically, it gave him a valuable insight to life as a senior: Get involved and give as much as you can in the community, because that will help you adapt to new surroundings.
Miller served on the Citizens
At 81, he has collected stories of his unusual childhood in a self-published memoir entitled "The Anchors Away Kid."
"Anchors Away Kids were called
Miller sees the book as an effort to speak up for many people who grew up with parents in the military. "I hadn't really ever come across anything that really talked about us," he said.
Writing the book was a process of piecing together his childhood from family and
There was a stop at
His high school in
But for kids like Miller and his generation, uncertainty was a way of life. Coming out of the horror of World War II and the grinding tension of the Cold War, the Korean War, and the threat of the nuclear bomb, the potential for war "was just a presence," Miller said. Amid the high school football games and dances of teenage life, the bomb and threat of war lingered in the background.
He eventually joined the
But much of "The Anchors Away Kid" focuses on his time growing up.
He knows that military kids today still face the same issues of trying to fit in amid the continuous moves, adjusting to new schools and new friends. It's important to stay in touch with old friends even after you move, and work to maintain the bonds you've formed, he said.
As for new friends, "you really have to be flexible" in dealing with new groups and cliques, and figuring out where you belong.
"People are fascinating, and if you're going to adjust, you really have to perceive these groups," he said.
(c)2020 The Frederick News-Post (Frederick, Md.)
Visit The Frederick News-Post (Frederick, Md.) at www.fredericknewspost.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.