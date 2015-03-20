Lessons learned? Lilac Fire tested strategies drawn from '07 and '03 fires

Firefirefighter Cole Bellatti hoses a hillside on fire behind stores in the River Village shopping center at Highway 76 and South Mission Road as the Lilac Fire burns through Bonsall, Calif. on Dec. 7, 2017.

SAN DIEGO (Tribune News Service) — After more than a decade of studying wildfires, San Diego County took its final exams last week.

Did we pass?

Authorities say the region is far better equipped to handle swift, wind-whipped flames than it was during the firestorms of 2007 and ’03.

“We’re about $460 million dollars more prepared,” Supervisor Dianne Jacob said Friday, “both on the ground and in the air.”

Officials cited better communication between fire agencies; more fire engines and air tankers on the front lines, day and night; and better tracking of the flames.

Despite these advances, the Lilac Fire’s first 24 hours consumed 4,100 acres and 85 structures. Sometimes, nature will not be denied.

“Remember, this was a wind-driven fire,” Cal Fire Capt. Kendal Bortisser said. “The crews were trying to stay out ahead of this as quickly as they could and, as we know, when a tornado hits the Midwest, there's no stopping it. When a hurricane hits the East Coast, there's no stopping it.

“When the Santa Ana winds come through, there’s no stopping them.”

A look at what worked, and what didn’t:

Air power

In 2003 and ’07, firefighters often looked up and wondered. Where was the air support?

U.S. Forest Service and Cal Fire helicopters and air tankers had been grounded at sundown to minimize the risk of crashes. Local military commanders insisted they had no authority to dispatch their aerial assets.

That’s changed. In the Lilac Fire’s first 24 hours, 15 helicopters and seven air tankers attacked the flames. This fleet included two helicopters from the Marine Corps and two from the Navy. San Diego Gas & Electric scrambled its massive helitanker, which doused hot spots with 6,500 gallons of water.

Pilots also deployed technology that was unavailable in 2007: infrared cameras, which helped them track hot spots at night.

“It worked very well,” Cal Fire’s Bortisser said.

Collaboration and conflict

In many ways, the Lilac Fire looked like a model of cooperation. City, county, state and federal agencies worked side by side. There was even a crew of inmates from Nevada City, creating fire breaks in Bonsall.

These disparate units were guided by the Emergency Operations Center in Kearny Mesa.

“This is important for providing timely, accurate information to first responders and the public,” said Alex Bell, a spokesman for the county Office of Emergency Services and Fire Authority.

Despite this evidence of harmony, the fire illuminated enduring tensions between county Supervisor Jacob and San Diego Gas & Electric.

“I’m very concerned about SDG&E’s policy of de-energizing or shutting off power in the rural areas where people and in many cases the fire agencies depend on well water,” Jacob said Friday. “You can’t get the well water without electricity so that could pose an additional danger.”

While unaware of any such instances last week, Jacob added, ““I just hope that it does not. I hope SDG&E knows what they’re doing. I don’t have a lot of confidence in that, but let’s hope.”

A utility spokeswoman called these comments “insulting,” saying employees had worked ceaselessly to ensure public safety.

Between Thursday afternoon and Friday morning, SDG&E cut power to about 17,000 customers in what the utility called a proactive measure. High winds can sometimes cause power lines to fall, sparking fires.

Cal Fire and the California Public Utilities Commission traced numerous 2007 fires to downed utility wires. Another blaze erupted when a Cox Communications wire lashed an SDG&E power line.

Last week, Jacobs applauded when the PUC denied SDG&E’s request that ratepayers cover $379 million in costs from the 2007 fires. The ruling, the supervisor said, “brings some justice against a utility that cares more about shareholder profits than public safety.”

Weather

Since 2010, SDG&E has planted 170 small weather stations across the county.

“It’s the largest utility weather network in the country,” said Brian D’Agostino, manager of the utility’s meteorology program.

While it’s big, the county is bigger. There were no stations inside the Lilac Fire, but two were to the east and one to the south. From those stations, D’Agostino knew that the fire began in an area hit by 30 mph winds and dried by low — 4 percent — humidity.

“Then we fed the information into fire behavior modeling systems,” D’Agostino said. “We have the ability then to run a fire simulation, that tells us how fast a fire will grow and in what direction it will go.”

This information, in turn, informs the utility’s Fire Potential Index, a daily report sent to the county’s fire agencies. SDG&E also gives a mobile app to firefighters; the data is posted at sdgeweather.com.

“It has all been a big work in progress,” D’Agostino said.

Planning

Firefighting agencies across the county spent thousands of hours and millions of dollars preparing for this conflagration. Some observers, though, say the most critical fire planning should be done by residential developers.

Ignoring a building site — how the land funnels winds, say, or how close homes are to flammable flora — can have lethal consequences.

“Imagine placing your home on top of a locomotive track,” said Christopher Dicus, professor of wildlands fire and fuels management at California Polytechnic University San Luis Obispo, “and then you try to defend your home.”

While Southern California has entered a new era of wildfires of increasing frequency and severity, Richard Halsey said authorities seem stuck in the past.

“Departments and bureaucrats and politicians all say the right things,” said Halsey, founder of the California Chaparral Institute. “But when you look at what’s happening on the ground, people are dying and homes are burning, and that’s wrong.”

Planners still site luxury developments next to wild lands — Halsey pointed to the Safari Highlands proposal north of the zoo’s Safari Park — and overlook creative approaches to defeating fire.

In Colorado and Australia, for instance, some are installing rooftop sprinklers. Drawing from an onsite reservoir, the systems rapidly drench a home’s exterior.

“You push a button, flip a valve and in a matter of moments the house is in a cascade of water,” Halsey said.

But innovation “is not conducive to your career,” Halsey said. “I’m so frustrated over the willingness to examine new solutions.”

Reporter Rob Nikolewski contributed to this story.

©2017 The San Diego Union-Tribune

Visit The San Diego Union-Tribune at www.sandiegouniontribune.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

