Leidos lands a nearly $69M AFRL contract for electronic warfare

(Tribune News Service) — Leidos has won a $68.6 million Air Force Research Lab (AFRL) contract to work in the arena of electronic warfare.

The Fortune 500 company is based in Reston, Va., but like many defense contractors with local offices, has a presence off Pentagon Boulevard in Beavercreek.

The award is an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with cost-plus-fixed-fee task orders for the "Threat Assessment and Aircraft Protection Defensive Electronic Warfare" program, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

This program will conduct research to design expendable ordinance and directed-energy (signal) countermeasure concepts, in electro-optical and multi-spectrum electro-optical/radio-frequency domains, in response to "an ever-changing missile threat landscape using threat exploitation," the DoD said.

In general, electronic warfare can refer to any military activity that uses electromagnetic energy to control the electromagnetic spectrum in battle.

In August, Leidos won a nearly $59 million order from the Naval Air Systems Command at Patuxent River Naval Air Station, in Lexington Park, Md., to develop adaptive radar countermeasures hardware and software.

The new AFRL contract will also involve modeling and simulation evaluation, hardware and field testing.

Work will be performed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, where AFRL is headquartered and much of its work is conducted, and is expected to be completed by Jan. 29, 2025.

This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and one offer was received.

Fiscal 2020 and 2021 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of just over $1.4 million will be obligated at the time of award on the first task order.

