Lawsuit: Air Force colonel 'brainwashed' underage girl into sex

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — An underage girl who was coerced into sex by an Air Force colonel is now suing the perpetrator for "grooming" and "brainwashing" her.

Andrew Green, 50, of Jamesville, N.Y. pleaded guilty to third-degree rape last October and was sentenced in January to 6 months in jail and a decade on probation for having sex with the 15-year-old victim in 2015.

Green admitted to a felony because the girl was under the age of consent. At sentencing, the girl described being so distraught over the encounter that she nearly drowned after drinking herself into a stupor.

Green was reassigned from his post at the Rome Air Force Research Laboratory and later retired.

The lawsuit accuses Green of grooming the victim: "Defendant intentionally began to 'groom' the (victim) by spending a lot of individual time alone with her, speaking with her about various issues and generally gaining her trust from his position as an authority figure in the community."

After that, he had sex with her at least twice, the lawsuit states. (Green had been charged with three counts of rape, but admitted to only one as part of his plea deal.)

The lawsuit also accuses Green of brainwashing: using manipulation to convince the victim it was OK to have sex with him.

The ordeal will force the victim to undergo years of counseling and medical treatments, the lawsuit states. It will also diminish her enjoyment of life forever, it states.

The victim described anxiety attacks and depression, among other issues, after the rape. She had to leave school due to the rumors going around about her.

Since she nearly died, the victim said things had gotten a little better. "More people have spoken to me," she said at Green's sentencing in January. "They're still rude, but at least they speak to me. There are new rumors, and people still talk about old ones."

The family's lawyer, Timothy DeMore, did not return a call seeking comment.

But the victim's mother made it very clear at sentencing how she felt about what happened: "He chose to prey upon my little girl for his own sick purposes." Later, she added: "This has tainted things that are supposed to be beautiful and special between two people."

The lawsuit asks for a jury trial to determine whether Green owes the victim money.

———

©2017 Syracuse Media Group, N.Y.

Visit Syracuse Media Group, N.Y. at www.syracuse.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.