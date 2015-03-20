Lawmakers to tour Wright-Patterson for look at base's key national security role

DAYTON, Ohio (Tribune News Service) — Five U.S. senators and a congressman will tour Wright-Patterson Air Force Base on Friday for an inside look at the base’s military operations, officials say.

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio and co-chairman of the Senate Air Force Caucus, will be joined by caucus co-chairman John Boozman, R-Arkansas.

Senate Armed Services Committee members Jack Reed, D-R.I., Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii along with Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio and U.S. Rep. Mike turner, R-Dayton, will be part of the congressional visit, according to the offices of Brown and Portman.

Brown invited the senators and Turner to highlight the base’s key role in research and development for national security, his office said.

Turner’s congressional district includes Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The Dayton congressman is also chairman of the House Armed Services Tactical Air and Land Forces subcommittee.

