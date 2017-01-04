Lawmaker introduces legislation to waive fee for Connecticut's Purple Heart license plate

GUILFORD, Conn. — State Rep. Sean Scanlon, D-Guilford, has introduced legislation that proposes to waive the Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles fee required for any veteran awarded the Purple Heart to receive a Military Order of the Purple Heart license plate.

“Anyone awarded the Purple Heart has literally shed blood in service to our country and even if it’s a nominal fee, it doesn’t seem right to charge someone who has already given so much to our nation,” Scanlon said in a news release.

Scanlon first introduced the bill after learning of the fee from a Guilford Vietnam veteran who experienced trouble renewing his license plate. Statewide, there are approximately 750 Purple Heart recipients with a registered Military Order of the Purple Heart license plate, the release stated.

While the fee for most specialty license plates including the Military Order of the Purple Heart is $10, plates identifying Disabled Veterans and Gold Star Families are currently exempt.

“The two plate fees that are currently exempt from the fee are available to individuals and families who have sacrificed a great deal for the United States but, as far as I’m concerned, a veteran awarded a Purple Heart should receive the same courtesy from the state for their sacrifice,” Scanlon said in the release.

Scanlon, the son of a Marine, is co-sponsoring the bill with state Sen. Mae Flexer, D-Killingly, co-chairwoman of the legislature’s Veterans Committee.

