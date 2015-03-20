Latest national defense bill could lead to more work at Anniston Army Depot

The nation’s annual defense spending bill passed last week could trigger more work at the Anniston Army Depot, a military analyst says.

The $618.7 billion National Defense Authorization Act Congress passed includes level funding for the depot’s 2017 fiscal year. Still, the bill provides $3.2 billion more in military spending over this year that could lead to a greater need for the depot’s services of combat vehicle and weapons maintenance and repair, said Nathan Hill, military liaison for the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce.

Hill said while the bill doesn’t add money for the depot for the 2017 fiscal year, it does increase spending to grow combat forces and for equipment training. The troop and training growth could create more work for the depot in the coming years, Hill said.

“This does increase troop levels and with the more troops we have, the more training requirements there are and the more equipment utilization we need, and that means more equipment maintenance,” Hill said.

The depot has 2,669 workers, not including contract and tenant employees, who repair and refurbish vehicles and small arms for the military and some foreign nations. The depot currently has a $558.5 million budget.

The depot’s workforce has declined in recent years because of defense budget cuts.

Hill said Tuesday the bill includes increased spending for maintenance work at depots nationwide, but only level spending at Anniston’s facility.

“They’re holding their own, which means they should be able to maintain all their people,” Hill said of the depot.

In a Tuesday email to The Star, Phillip Trued, chief of staff at the depot, wrote that he didn’t yet know the exact amount of money the bill allocated for the depot.

“However, Anniston Army Depot continues to provide material readiness to the nation’s warfighter by ensuring they have the combat vehicles, artillery and weapons needed to execute their mission,” Trued wrote.

Congressman Mike Rogers, R-Saks, a senior member of the House Armed Services Committee and chairman of the Strategic Forces Subcommittee, released a statement last week praising the bill.

Attempts to reach Rogers for comment Tuesday were unsuccessful.

“This bill will strengthen our military, provide for vital installations like the Anniston Army Depot and authorize the funding needed to keep America safe,” Rogers was quoted as saying in the statement.

Hill added that the bill could be a precursor to even greater military spending in the next few years, meaning possibly more work for the depot. Statements made by President-elect Donald Trump suggest he wants to grow the military during his administration.

“There are always threats out there, from ISIS to Russia, China and North Korea, just to name a few,” Hill said.



