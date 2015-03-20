Latest Coloradan charged in US Capitol riot is an Army Reserve veteran who served in Iraq

DENVER (Tribune News Service) — The latest Coloradan accused of taking part in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol served in the Army Reserve for nearly 10 years and was deployed to Iraq, the U.S. Army confirmed Monday.

Logan Grover, 43, of Erie, was arrested Wednesday and charged with participating in the Capitol riot after FBI investigators used photos, videos and a Facebook post to place him at the scene.

He is charged with four federal crimes, including disorderly conduct, entering a restricted building, violent entry to Capitol grounds and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Grover served in the Army Reserve as a general engineer from 2001 to 2011, public affairs specialist Matthew Leonard said in an email Monday. Grover was deployed to Iraq for one year starting in February 2004, and left the Army Reserve at the rank of captain.

Leonard declined to say how Grover was discharged, citing privacy concerns.

Grover is among dozens of U.S. military veterans who have been arrested in connection with the riot, according to the Associated Press. Ashli Babbitt, the 35-year-old woman killed by a Capitol police officer during the riot, was a veteran of the Air Force.

Grover rose to the attention of the FBI because of a Facebook post he wrote in which he said he planned to participate in the Jan. 6 protest at the Capitol, according to a criminal complaint. Two tipsters reported the post to the FBI.

In that post, Grover said the rally and protest would be the first he ever attended, and that he wasn't sure exactly how to behave at such an event, according to a screenshot of the post included in the criminal complaint.

"DC Democrats have activated national guard elements to reinforce local police against Trump supporters, who have done nothing — strange that DC didn't do that during months of rioting, looting arson & murder," he wrote.

Grover is scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on Tuesday.

He is at least the eighth Coloradoan to be arrested on charges he participated in the riot.

The others are:

Jacob Clark, of Trinidad

Glenn Wes Lee Croy, of Colorado Springs

Robert Gieswein, of Woodland Park

Klete Keller, of Colorado Springs

Cleveland Grover Meredith Jr.

Patrick Montgomery, of Littleton

Jeffrey Sabol, of Indian Hills

