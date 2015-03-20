Last Men meet annually to toast fellow World War II veterans

George B. Delaplaine, Jr. and Raymond Gafney are the last two remaining members of a WWII veterans group in Frederick, Md., called the Last Man's Club, which started with 41 members in 1955.

FREDERICK, Md. — A bottle of champagne has been resting on its side in the American Legion's Francis Scott Key Post for more than six decades. It's pulled out once a year for a celebration, but the cork is yet to be popped.

"I can tell you right now, it was not a high-priced bottle when we bought it," George Delaplaine Jr. said of the Piper-Heidsieck extra dry champagne.

The pact in the beginning — 1955 — was that the original 41 World War II veteran members would reunite once a year, help each other out when needed, support families after deaths and, when there was one man left, he would toast his longevity with a glass of bubbly.

Delaplaine and Raymond F. Gafney, both nonagenarians, have been the last two men to gather for annual club meetings for the last six years now.

In the ceremonial luncheon meetings, candles are lit for each of the men who are no longer here, and their names are read aloud.

For Delaplaine, that's the most important part of the club's endurance.

"The big thing was to keep the memory alive," he said, as the numbers of World War II veterans dwindles.

Delaplaine served in the Navy during the war, staying in the United States to work on electrical systems such as radios and sonar. Gafney also stayed stateside, and was a member of the Army's 12th Armored Division.

"We might not have been that close if we hadn't met at the legion as legionnaires," Gafney said. "We got close and stayed that way. That's all."

Delaplaine said the club helped the men stay close even as the years wore on and home addresses got farther and farther away.

"The attendance at the annual meeting was really very good," he said.

The meetings originally included just the men — no spouses allowed.

"But then we did bring wives ... as we matured," Delaplaine said.

So do they ever think about relaxing another rule and breaking open the bottle for a joint toast at the annual meeting?

"I don't think so," Gafney said. "I don't see any reason to open it. After 50 years, I don't think it would be any good anyway."

