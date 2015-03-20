Langley AFB hospital ER plans two-day shutdown starting Saturday

LANGLEY AFB (Tribune News Service) — The emergency room at the Langley Air Force Base Hospital will be closed Saturday and Sunday for work on its electrical system.

The closure is needed for a project that will tie a new central utility plant electrical system into the hospital’s electrical systems.

This upgrade will increase the 633d Medical Group’s access to new, highly reliable electricity, heating, ventilation and air conditioning services. These all affect critical services and medical equipment within the emergency department, laboratory, radiology department and pharmacy.

During this period, patients who have an emergency should go to the closest alternate emergency room or call 911.

Patients enrolled at the 633d Medical Group with questions or concerns regarding their pregnancy should continue to utilize the obstetric nurse line at 757-764-6737/6732.

©2021 Daily Press

Visit www.dailypress.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.