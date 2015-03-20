Laguna Beach's Patriots Day Parade honors a humble military hero

LAGUNA BEACH (Tribune News Service) – Retired B-24 bomber pilot Major Bob Sternfels said he was “surprised” to be selected as the Honored Patriot for Saturday’s Laguna Beach Patriots Day Parade.

“There are other people that did so much more than I did,” the 96-year-old Air Force veteran said. “Somehow, it appears my story was enough.”

That Sternfels is surprised might, in itself, come as a surprise to many.

According to military historians, Sternfels Ploesti Raid mission in 1943 was one of the most heroic air raids in military aviation history. It would also be the mission that would ground many of Nazi Germany’s planes. Some say it was the beginning to the end of World War II.

Sternfels was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Silver Star.

“This man is a survivor and that’s a tribute to his skills as a pilot,” said retired Marine Col. Charlie Quilter, president of the Patriots Day Parade and a decorated fighter pilot who served in the Marine Corps in Vietnam, Bosnia, Desert Shield, Desert Storm and Operation Enduring Freedom. “His is an extraordinary story of courage, skill, and survival in the face of daunting odds. I think of what it took to become a major commanding a squadron only 2 1/2 years after enlisting as private. He virtually was the last pilot standing.”

Sternfels on Saturday was cheered as part of the 51st annual Patriots Day Parade.

“It’s a feather in my cap,” Sternfels said. “I’m honored to be recognized.”

The parade’s other honorees included grand marshals Aria and Makenzie Fischer, sisters on the gold-winning U.S. Women’s Water Polo team at the Rio Olympics; Citizen of the Year Douglas Miller; Artist of the Year John Barber, who specializes in glass blowing; and junior citizens of the year Wyatt Shipp and Madison Sinclair, seniors at Laguna Beach High School. Jared Ghetian, a Laguna Beach High senior who designed the parade brochure cover and essay contest winner Claire Tigner, an eighth-grader at Thurston Middle School, were also honored.

Sternfels, who lived in Laguna Beach for 40 years, now lives in Laguna Woods. Despite his historic achievements, he says his military career started simply by “just helping out.”

“They taught me when I grew up, that I should help wherever I could,” Sternfels said, recalling enlisting in 1942.

“I enlisted two weeks after Pearl Harbor,” he said. “I had heard pilots were pampered. When I got to Africa, I realized that wasn’t the case. The first thing I was given was a shovel. It turned out, I had to build a foxhole.”

The year 1943 was not a good one for American Armed Forces in Europe in World War II, said Quilter, a military aviation historian.

Sternfels became part of an inexperienced aircrew rushed into combat in North Africa. Pilots with just a couple hundred flying hours were piloting four-engine bombers against Nazi Germany’s highly skilled air defenders, Quilter said.

Ploesti, in Romania, was the site of nine oil refineries critical to the Nazi war machine. On Aug. 1, 1943, Sternfels was among 178 bombers that took off for the region.

“We took off from Africa 20 miles south of Benghazi and were supposed to drop bombs on oil refineries Hitler was using as one of his main sources for aviation fuel,” Sternfels said. “It was the only place that manufactured gasoline at high octane rating for plane fuel. It was a very vital target.”

The mission, dubbed Operation Tidal Wave, involved every bomber available. To increase bombing accuracy, pilots had to fly much lower than normal.

“It was a terrific amount of logistics that had to be covered,” Sternfels said. “Normally, they didn’t bomb at that altitude rate. We were in enemy-controlled territory in about two hours. But they had spotters along the way and knew where we were.”

Sternfels and the other pilots were instructed not to use radios. When the planes arrived, they split into two groups with several sections each. A group consisted of 80 planes. Each plane was assigned a target.

By the time Sternfels piloted his B-24 bomber, named the Sandman, over his target, the refinery had been hit and was spewing smoke and fire.

“I saw three smoke stacks standing right in my path,” Sternfels said. “I was only 300 feet above sea level and I banked to my left. If I had dipped my wing, I would have hit the smoke stack.”

On the mission, 440 American airmen were killed and another 220 were captured or missing. Fifty-three B-24s were destroyed and another 55 were damaged.

One of the most dramatic photos of the war shows a B-24, Sternfels’ Sandman, emerging out of the dense smoke of the burning refineries.

“I was part of the solution,” Sternfels said looking back at the mission. “It was very costly for us but we finally knocked it down. Germany was denied the ability to put adequate airplanes in the sky. They had more airplanes in the airfield then in the sky.”

