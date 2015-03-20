LA ports are so crowded that drift zones are being used for the first time since 2004

Cargo ships anchored in the Pacific Ocean off the Port of Long Beach and Port of Los Angeles in Signal Hill, Calif., on Nov. 20, 2020.

Stars and Stripes is making stories on the coronavirus pandemic available free of charge. See other free reports here. Sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter here. Please support our journalism with a subscription.

Ship congestion around the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach hit an unprecedented level, worsening the bottleneck at the busiest gateway for U.S. imports.

A record 38 container ships are awaiting berth space — 36 at anchor and two more that were directed to wait in designated areas at sea until anchorages are available, the Marine Exchange of Southern California said in a note late Thursday. It's the first time since 2004 that so-called drift zones have been used to manage traffic into the neighboring ports.

The difference between 17 years ago and now is cargo ships are much bigger. On top of the sheer volume of the loaded vessels, port authorities are facing another round of inclement weather that could make for choppy conditions. Earlier this week strong winds and 17-foot swells prompted several vessels to hoist anchor and seek safety away from shore.

"We do not currently anticipate the storm will be bad enough for ships at anchor to go to sea for storm avoidance, but we're ready to do so if any ship captains decide to do that," Kip Louttit, executive director of the marine exchange, said in the note.

For the queued ships, the wait to unload appears to range from several days to nearly two weeks, according to the marine exchange's records. The ship that's first in line to move into berth arrived on Jan. 16. More than a dozen container carriers are scheduled to turn up in the next three days.

Ships are piling up outside Los Angeles and other major U.S. ports as American companies try to restock warehouses and consumers — lacking travel and other entertainment options during the pandemic — buy more products for their homes.

Compounding the logjams are issues on land like sick longshoremen, social-distancing restrictions for those who are working, and shortages of equipment to load and unload containers.

Companies including Sweden's Ikea have alerted customers to potential disruptions from global transport delays. Michigan-based appliance maker Whirlpool Corp. is paying more for faster options like air cargo to get its components and products on time. Other firms are dealing with suppliers that are behind schedule.

"The port situation quite frankly is actually getting worse by the day, not better," Michael Speetzen, interim CEO of Minnesota-based off-road vehicle maker Polaris Inc., said according to a transcript of a conference call this week. "So we know that we're going to be fighting that."

