LA police find no evidence of shooting at USC
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 2, 2017
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles police say they have found no evidence of a shooting at the University of Southern California.
Officer Irma Mota says officers searched in and around a building on the campus near downtown Los Angeles and found no danger to the community.
Mota says calls reporting a shooting near the north end of campus came in around 12:20 p.m. Monday. Police gave the all-clear less than an hour later.
Students and faculty are being urged to avoid the area as police wrap up their investigation.
USC had sent out campus-wide alerts announcing police activity near Fertitta Hall and telling people nearby to shelter in place.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Navy training jet is missing after reports of crash in Tennessee
1st female officer to graduate from the Assault Amphibian School at Camp Pendleton
How the military handles sexual assault cases behind closed doors
Army can pass, too; Black Knights 35-21 over UTEP
Cargo reveals North Korea's dark trade
Social media fuels 'hysteria' over reported shooter at Air Force Academy