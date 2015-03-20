Ky. woman hopes to ease fear over Blue Grass Army Depot explosions with 'Detonation Day' idea

BEREA, Ky. (Tribune News Service) — A sudden, loud boom disrupted Janelle Perrine's peaceful Saturday morning last weekend — silencing the birds twittering among the trees and catching the Berea woman off guard.

A successive shockwave rattled her home's windows and doors and sent her two large dogs scurrying for cover and comfort in her lap.

"They are scared of thunder so they always go into a frenzy when it happens," Perrine explained.

And it happens quite a bit.

This time, however, Perrine said she went on Facebook to check the Blue Grass Army Depot's page to see if any detonations were planned for the day.

They were.

Perrine then went to a local Berea page to try to explain to others what the booms were.

It's become a habit of Perrine, who said when she and her husband moved to Madison County in 2016, they were unaware of the BGAD's conventional ammunition services and Chemical Defense Equipment management for the Department of Defense.

"I would ask people what the sirens and the booms were, and I would go on Facebook and post about them, and there were all these guesses I would get back in return," Perrine explained. "It's something I had never experienced before and it worried me at first."

Soon though, Perrine said she learned of the detonation schedule and the booms and shakes meant BGAD were destroying munitions.

Perrine said over the years she has still been shocked by how many people in the community still are not aware of the scheduled destruction of the chemical weapons and munitions.

"Every time you will see posts asking what it is," Perrine said. "It's kind of scary if you don't know what's going and you aren't prepared for it."

On Saturday, an idea came to Perrine — an easy way for the community to be aware of the scheduled detonations.

"I thought we could hang ribbons or something like that on days when they are detonating so everyone knows what is going on," Perrine said. "They could be blue and green for bluegrass. I just think we need to do something as a community to get the word out better."

The BGAD open detonation crew can only dispose of the old non-chemical munitions including bullets, mortars, artillery rounds and other munitions when weather conditions are ideal. Saturday's clear skies and sunshine meant ideal conditions for the Kentucky Derby and detonations at the depot.

According to Dustin House, explosives operator supervisor for the open detonation operation, weather factors that play a part include wind direction, temperature, humidity, cloud coverage, and rain or thunderstorms.

However, due to the detonations heavily dependent on weather — advanced notice from BGAD is not always possible.

"In other installations out west, they have pretty consistent weather with 90 degrees and dry," House said in a previous interview with The Register. "But here in Kentucky, the weather can change by the hour, by the day, so it is really hard to give the community an advanced notice."

Perrine said more public awareness could help people's peace of mind and the community could do their part to make that happen with a visual signal.

"Forewarned is forearmed. It can be scary when it happens," Perrine said.

A heads up could possibly help calm the nerves of local veterans who might be suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and are sensitive to sudden, loud booms. Nervous dogs and children could be brought inside when the detonations are scheduled to take place, and homeowners can remove valuables off bookshelves to keep them safe.

Perrine said scheduled "Detonation Days" shouldn't be something the community worried about — it should be something to be celebrated.

"I'm so proud of what they are doing out there. It's history that's happening. Madison County is a part of this legacy and doing such important work to make the world safer," Perrine said.

She also applauded BGAD transparency and cooperation with the community.

"They have been very responsive. They don't do detonations on Sundays anymore and they've made sure to reduce the concussive force when they do detonate them," Perrine said.

Now, it's time for the community to do their part.

"More people really need to know and we can do that together as a community," Perrine said. "It's a good thing, but people really shouldn't be worrying about what is happening."

