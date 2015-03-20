Korean War veteran gets medals 60 years after serving

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — They arrived in a medium-sized brown envelope. It felt puffy as Leon Spafford, 91, held it in his hands.

He was sitting down, like he often does these days, in his dark leather chair a few steps away from the television. A nurse had gone out to get the mail one afternoon in October.

He tore open the paper top and took a peek at its contents. More than 60 years after serving in the Army during the Korean War, here was the last connection to military service that Spafford didn't already have: A United Nations Korea Service Medal, Korean Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal and a combat infantryman badge.

In recent years, Spafford has rarely thought about those 18 months in the Korean War. As proud as he was to finally receive the medals, a mystery remains: Why did the U.S. government send them now?

"I just thought that maybe it was so long ago," Spafford said. "It was a surprise to me when they came because I forgot all about them."

Veterans wait for medals all the time. So Spafford isn't alone.

A Leesburg man finally got medals he earned during the Korean War after waiting some 65 years last month. A Navy veteran in Largo who served in World War II and Korea received honors for one war but not the other until this August.

In each of those cases, a congressman advocated on their behalf. The veterans were recognized in a ceremony. Journalists regaled them with questions about battles and bloodshed. Their stories made the news.

But Spafford can't recall asking for his medals. Not in a long time. And yet, there they were, pinned against cardboard in tiny plastic bags.

Born in Fort Lauderdale, Spafford spent his early years in Canada and Long Island, N.Y.

After the war, he became a police officer in New York City. His regular post was patrolling Gracie Mansion until a disability forced him to leave law enforcement after 10 years. Spafford traded police work for a desk job in the federal government.

He and his wife, Doris, married young, but they had no children.

Retirement brought them down to Florida where they settled in Ormond Beach. They traveled a lot and went on cruises until old age slowed them down.

Doris died last year. Now Spafford lives alone with the help of hospice workers.

Spafford was never heavily into any veterans organization. He remembers going to one meeting where he loved the camaraderie and hated the drinking.

But a few months ago, members of a local American Legion Post stopped by to help Spafford with some yard work. They were the last people Spafford recalls telling about his military service and the medals he'd never received.

He'd asked about them before but had long since given up. Most military records are kept at the National Archives in St. Louis, which received more than 53,000 requests for military awards and decorations last year.

An administrator in the Philadelphia office of TACOM Life Cycle Management Command, which handles the medal orders, confirmed that they had in fact sent Spafford his medals in response to a letter they received in September.

Who sent the letter? The administrator said it was Leon Spafford.

"I didn't write it," Spafford said from his chair.

It seems the medals arrived decades late but right on time.

