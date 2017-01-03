Kissinger: Trump has a unique opportunity

Henry Kissinger, a former U.S. secretary of state and a Nobel Peace Prize laureate for his contributions to peacemaking in Vietnam, spoke with The Yomiuri Shimbun on Dec. 20, 2016, about how Donald Trump as the next president of the United States may affect the world in 2017. The following are excerpts from the interview.

The Yomiuri Shimbun: How do you think President-elect Donald Trump is going to change the United States and the world?

Henry Kissinger: The newly elected president is an extraordinary phenomenon. There has not been a similar type of president ever in our history. He won an election without the support of the other political leaders, and against the Clinton electoral machine. So he has to be taken seriously. Only a major figure could do this. And he owes nothing to any group. So he has an extraordinary opportunity to be a distinguished president.

Q: So you see this as an opportunity and are trying to see it in a good way. But maybe there is a chance it could go badly.

A: Every time there is an opportunity, there is always a possibility that it may not succeed. But I am not looking at that now.

Q: Some analysts have said he views international politics as transactional — like a businessman. What do you think about how we might understand him?

A: What he has said is that he wants allies to play a greater role. He wants to be guided by the national interest. My view is that the national interest has to include the national interest of other countries. Otherwise, you will be totally isolated. But how to work out this proportion still needs to be established.

Q: How do you see the relationship between China and the United States developing? What are the dangers, and what advice would you have for the two countries?

A: My position is that the relationship between China and the United States is one of the most important in the world because of the economic impact of the two countries, and the potential impact they can have on each other. So I think it is in the interest of the world that China and the United States have a cooperative relationship. On the other hand, this requires that both sides agree to certain principles. But I think working on a cooperative relationship is extremely important.

Q: But at this point it seems Mr. Trump is doing things that are provoking China a little bit or setting a different tone with the Chinese.

A: Someone once said to Lee Kuan Yew [the founder of Singapore] that when two elephants fight, the grass gets trampled. And Lee Kuan Yew replied, "Unfortunately, when two elephants make love the grass also gets trampled." I think a cooperative relationship is important. Because if there is a conflict between China and the United States, then every nation has to make a choice about whether they are on the American side or the Chinese side. And the whole world will be torn by domestic conflicts. So both the United States and China have an obligation to attempt to work out a cooperative relationship and to not force other countries to make a choice between them, which would re-create the European crisis before World War I. That is my basic position, which I have expressed to many audiences. And this is independent of what is going on right now.

Q: What was your take or impression when you recently visited the Chinese administration? How would you describe their mood or attitude to this newly elected president?

A: They indicated a willingness to explore a cooperative approach.

Q: There is a great deal of talk about Russia. There are flash points with Ukraine, Crimea, and the Middle East, and the possible interference in the U.S. election. What might a new relationship between the United States and Russia look like? Are there areas of possible cooperation? And how do we deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin?

A: Dealing with the leader of Russia should be treated as a strategic problem and not as a psychiatric problem. So the question of the endless analysis of Putin's personality confuses the issue. He is the head of a major country that extends to include the greatest territory of any country that adjoins Asia, the Middle East and Europe. So Russia is affected more than any other country by developments in all these places simultaneously. I think the Russian leader needs to try to account for this. Putin is a strong leader. I have said that you cannot compare him to a European leader like [German dictator Adolf] Hitler. He is a figure out of [the work of Russian novelist Fyodor] Dostoyevsky. He is a Russian figure. So he is a strong exponent of his view of Russia's historical role. But as such, he knows that he borders Europe and Asia and the Middle East and he has to take into account all these things.

Syria is a problem of inherent complexities. You have a country that has many different groups, none of which want to submit to the rule of another. Then you have regional outside powers like Turkey and Iran. And then you have international outside powers like Russia and the United States, and Europe. So when one talks of a settlement, it becomes very difficult because there are so many different groups that have to be taken into account. So if Russia can help settle the Syria issue and the terrorism issue, it can be constructive. But if it goes back to its historical imperialism, then we will have great tensions. So Russia will have to examine which role it really wants to play.

Q: You often say in regard to policy to China that "containment" is not the right word. Would you also say that in regard to Russia?

A: With China, to deal with them by a primarily military program is not in the interest of any country. In the case of Russia, to keep them from dominating the Middle East, that is not containment, because they only reentered it again, so that is an international matter.

I think Ukraine was badly handled when the crisis started. Now my view is that the outcome that one should try to achieve is that Ukraine should not be an outpost of the West against Russia, or an outpost of Russia against the West. Ukraine should be independent and free to conduct its policies, but it should not be a member of a military alliance. It should have economic relations with both the East and West. Of course, its territorial integrity must be respected.

Crimea is a special case because it only became part of the Ukraine relatively recently in 1954. That will probably be treated like East Germany was or like the Baltics were during the Cold War.

Q: How do you think the year 2017 will be remembered historically?

A: If the new U.S. administration can manage a relationship with the rest of the world in which the rest of the world believes in its constructive purposes — they don't have to settle everything — an attitude develops that we have to jointly create a more peaceful and stable order. We now have revolutions going on in so many parts of the world, but if we can get that process started, I think it will be a hopeful year.

Q: What are your thoughts on the U.S.-Japan alliance? President-elect Trump has said the Japan-U.S. Security Treaty is unfair and even intimated at one point that Japan may need to acquire nuclear weapons. Some wonder whether Japan can rely on the United States. How do you see the U.S.-Japan relationship going forward?

A: Japan should be able to rely on the United States. The basic point that Trump is making is a valid one. That point is that things change in the world. Therefore, the allocation of responsibilities should be talked about. Not the commitment, but how under conditions 60 years after the alliance was formed, how one should allocate responsibilities is an important question. That is an important question, but it has nothing to do with the American commitment. It has to do with American resources and Japanese resources.

This interview was conducted by Yomiuri Shimbun New York Bureau Chief Makoto Yoshiike.

