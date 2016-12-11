Kissinger asks for patience despite Trump's provoking ideas
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: December 11, 2016
HELSINKI — Former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger has described President-elect Donald Trump as being a personality that has "no precedent in modern American history," but cautioned against judging him on his campaign rhetoric.
The Nobel Peace laureate says that before "postulating an inevitable crisis," the new administration should be given a chance to present its international policies, despite the "rhetorical elements ... (and) challenging patterns" presented during Trump's campaign.
Kissinger, who was awarded the 1973 peace prize, was speaking Sunday at the newly-established Nobel Peace Prize Forum Oslo.
He shared the award with Vietnamese politician and diplomat Le Duc Tho for their efforts in negotiating the Paris Peace Accords aimed at ending the Vietnam War. Tho, however, declined the award.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Nicholson: US has enough troops, authorities in Afghanistan
Libyans say they have driven Islamic State out of nearly all of Sirte
Islamic State calls for attacks on US bases in Bahrain
Trump confirms Mattis as his pick for defense secretary
Study: Iraq-Afghanistan veterans who develop epilepsy more at risk of death
N. Korea suspected of hacking S. Korean military’s cyber command