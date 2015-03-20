Kennedy on Trump: 'We're not an authoritarian country'
By MICHELLE R. SMITH | Associated Press | Published: February 12, 2017
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Former U.S. Rep. Patrick Kennedy says what President Donald Trump has done so far in office will "hopefully spark a re-examination of who we are as a people."
The member of one of the nation's most famous Democratic families tells The Associated Press he sees threats to the constitutional form of government since Trump took office last month.
He says his father, the late U.S. Sen. Edward Kennedy, of Massachusetts, believed that Americans should never take democracy for granted and would be distressed "to see people cynically tear apart what so many people have laid down their lives to build."
Kennedy says Democrats can appeal to Trump's voters by talking about topics such as economic justice and building stronger communities.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Marine veteran uses art to cope, lands residency at Gettysburg
War hero's gravesite at center of Supreme Court case
US preparing new Iran sanctions over missile test, officials say
Yemen officials say US warships fired on al-Qaida; US denies
New-to-Japan stealth fighters make first flights around Okinawa
Asked about Putin, Trump says US isn't 'so innocent'